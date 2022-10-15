Andrew Wiggins agrees to four-year contract extension with Warriors

Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting with @Kendra_Andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Poole and Wiggins contract extensions the Golden State Warriors have secured their future. Jordan Poole can be their leader in post-Steph era and with Wiggs, Looney, Kuminga, Moody they have a championship mentality core. Their future looks so bright. #DubNation – 6:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Wiggins agrees to $109 million extension with Warriors; where does that leave Green? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/15/rep… – 6:18 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Andrew Wiggins was named an All-Star starter & won a championship for the first time in his career last season.
Now, the time has come for him to get paid 💰
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Poole and Wiggins called it back in June 💰🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DWhPpp8iEn – 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Kendra Andrews on Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins agreeing on a new four-year, $109M extension — with a player option: es.pn/3EHZf9V – 5:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story with @Adrian Wojnarowski on the Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins agreeing to a four-year, $109 million extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Roughly, $27M or so in AAV for Andrew Wiggins for the four seasons after this one is very good value for the Warriors. He’s been great for them, and the cap is only going to keep going up.
But, man, half-a-billion (with a B), for salary + taxes is a serious commitment! – 5:45 PM
Roughly, $27M or so in AAV for Andrew Wiggins for the four seasons after this one is very good value for the Warriors. He’s been great for them, and the cap is only going to keep going up.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins agrees to contract extension with Warriors: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/15/and… – 5:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Re: Wiggins extension
Roughly 18.1% of the cap in 2023/24 which is really good value for the Warriors.
There’s nothing wrong with the guaranteed money direction especially for Wiggins who has found a comfort level in Golden St. – 5:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Kinda wild, given how little Andrew Wiggins showed in his first 3 years, that he got a rookie contract extension for 5-$148 (a year before the Wolves had to offer it).
Now, after showing a lot, winning a championship, still only 27 and the cap going up by ~33%, he gets 4-$109. – 5:35 PM
Kinda wild, given how little Andrew Wiggins showed in his first 3 years, that he got a rookie contract extension for 5-$148 (a year before the Wolves had to offer it).
StatMuse @statmuse
Most minutes by a Warriors player last season:
2,329 — Wiggins
2,283 — Poole
Extended for a combined $250M. pic.twitter.com/6K2crlkZoz – 5:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Slightly better value than I expected for GS on Wiggins extension. Wondering if it has 4th year PO – 5:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Reporting with @Kendra Andrews: Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million. – 5:23 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Golden State Warriors have signed Andrew Wiggins to a veteran extension, a league source tells @spotrac. – 5:20 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
GSW salaries for 2023-24:
$51.9M – Curry
$43.2M – Klay
???? – Wiggins (is he next?)
$28M – Poole (estimate)
$27.6M – Green (player opt)
$12.1M – Wiseman
$7.5M – Looney
$6.0M – Kuminga
$4.7M – DiVincenzo (player opt)
$3.9M – Moody
$2.3M – Baldwin
$1.7M – Rollins – 2:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think I know what Twitter thinks (and what I think), but just wanna put some numbers behind it:
Who you would you rather extend for the next four years: Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green? – 12:02 PM
Bobby Marks: Golden St. payroll and tax penalty in 2023/24 will likely exceed $500M once the roster is filled. That factors in Draymond Green opting-in to his $27.6M player option. With 12 players 💰Salary: $215M 💰Tax: $268M 💰💰Total: $483M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 15, 2022
Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is taking a salary cut on a four-year, $109 million extension to stay with the Warriors. He’s making $33.6 million this season. It’ll drop to $24.3 million, $26.3 million in first/second year of new deal. Warriors gave him player option in final year of extension. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 15, 2022
