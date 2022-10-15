Cam Reddish won't sign a contract extension

Stefan Bondy: Cam Reddish will not do an extension before the season opener, according to a source.
Source: Twitter @SBondyNYDN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish will not do an extension before the season opener, according to a source. – 5:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau went with Cam Reddish off the bench over Quentin Grimes in the first quarter. We have a good idea why now that the half has ended. Grimes got all of his minutes with the starters to close the second quarter. Clearly, Thibs wanted to take a look at that lineup. – 8:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish in with Quickley, Rose, Toppin and Hartenstein — still no Grimes yet. – 8:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Interesting that Cam Reddish enters the game before Quentin Grimes – 8:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Starters were solid but bench is really struggling in Indiana.
Reddish and Quickley shooting a combined 2-for-18 – 9:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Grimes out again and Fournier resting last week Cam Reddish has gotten an opportunity and not taken advantage. Almost certainly wasn’t getting in the rotation barring an injury, but hasn’t changed minds. – 7:52 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Cam Reddish is starting tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @IanBegley / October 7, 2022
Tommy Beer: Knicks announce Cam Reddish (sprained left ankle) will be available to play tonight. Evan Fournier (rest) has been ruled out. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / October 7, 2022
