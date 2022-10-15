Clippers sign Moses Brown to a two-way contract

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Been on the road, but center Moses Brown is being signed with the Clippers’ second two-way contract.
Two-way contracts go to Brown and Moussa Diabate. – 4:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers sign Moses Brown to a 2-way deal. – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The LA Clippers announced that they signed Moses Brown to a Two-Way contract. – 3:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall working with both young centers, Moses Brown and Moussa Diabaté pic.twitter.com/P96EXJdkUl1:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Moses Brown, Moussa Diabaté working together on same practice court this morning – 1:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Moses Brown has made the Clippers out of training camp.
The question now: Will Brown get converted to a Two-Way deal? Or will his camp deal convert to a standard non-guaranteed contract? – 9:16 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Your LAC second unit tonight:
Terance Mann
Nicolas Batum
Moses Brown
Luke Kennard
John Wall – 11:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Going to be an interesting finish at bottom of the roster. 15th spot open, two-way opposite Moussa Diabate open.
Moses Brown and Xavier Moon would seem to be the frontrunners. Their main competition likely isn’t Malik Fitts and Nate Darling — it’s the rest of the NBA – 10:47 PM

Those early lineups could reflect some without a traditional center. Moses Brown, a 7-foot-2 center on a training camp contract, will “get an opportunity,” Lue said, but in a season when the Clippers’ rotation is likely to feel a squeeze with more deserving players than available minutes, Mann and Batum said they would play any role asked of them, including center. -via Los Angeles Times / September 27, 2022

