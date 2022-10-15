Dikembe Mutombo to undergo treatment for brain tumor

Vincent Goodwill: NBA announced Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/viFqHdbOpf
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/15/hal… – 1:50 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment to cure a brain tumor.
“Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care” 🙏
basketnews.com/news-179391-di… – 1:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
apnews.com/article/nba-he… – 1:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
NBA statement on behalf of Dikembe Mutombo and his family: pic.twitter.com/sBEEaPGvYK – 1:18 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Tough news. Thoughts with Dikembe Mutombo and his family. pic.twitter.com/qossad8BNy – 1:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Former Knick and Net Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.
“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” his family said in a statement through the NBA. – 1:05 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
NBA announces Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care from collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta. – 1:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for brain tumor, per statement issued by the NBA on behalf of Mutombo and his family. 🙏🏽 – 1:03 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Wishing all the best for Dikembe Mutombo @officialmutombo 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UJvtWvgbYU – 1:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA announces Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. – 1:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBA announced Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/viFqHdbOpf – 1:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Tough news from the NBA on Dikembe Mutombo: pic.twitter.com/7JtR150ZgN – 1:02 PM
The forum featured former NBA stars like Congolese-American Dikembe Mutombo, WNBA sensation Chiney Ogwumike who is of Nigerian origin, and current Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam, a Cameroonian who caught the attention of scouts at a Basketball Without Borders camp in South Africa. -via Yahoo! / September 20, 2022
The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian and philanthropist Chris Tucker is underway at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta metro area. Several of Tucker’s friends attended the tournament including NBA legends Julius Dr. J Erving, Dominique Wilkins, Dikembe Mutombo, Vince Carter, Chris Spencer and Henry County Sheriff Scandrett. -via CBS 46 / August 29, 2022
The campers will be coached by NBA players Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz; Nigeria), Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic; U.S.; ties to Ivory Coast), 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon (U.S.; Boston Celtics) and Grant Williams (U.S.; Celtics), as well as NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo). -via NBA.com / August 25, 2022
