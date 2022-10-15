Draymond Green has eclipsed the $1 million mark in fines

The Golden State Warriors decided to fine, not suspend, superstar Draymond Green after video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Although a specific amount has not been revealed publicly, it was likely enough for Green to surpass a substantial and unwanted milestone. Prior to his latest infraction, Green had tallied $994,124 in total fines over the course of his NBA career, according to Spotrac. And assuming the Warriors fined him more than $5,876 for the punch, Green has now eclipsed the $1 million mark in total fines.
Source: Dan Benton @ Larry Brown Sports
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think I know what Twitter thinks (and what I think), but just wanna put some numbers behind it:
Who you would you rather extend for the next four years: Andrew Wiggins or Draymond Green? – 12:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In 2024, the Warriors will be paying:
$52M to Steph
$43M to Klay
$35M to Poole
$28M to Draymond
All homegrown. pic.twitter.com/WQ0SVEF9RN – 12:00 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Fantastic convo w/the legend @Robert Horry on the Crossover pod, including thoughts on:
• the Draymond saga
• Westbrook as sixth man
• Rob’s best & worst ring nights
• The real reason for his notorious hip-check of Steve Nash
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA32hD pic.twitter.com/kjXzdQD3NS – 11:38 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on Draymond Green’s punch: “Ring night and time will heal all wounds. … I think we’re all ready to move past it.” – 1:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Ring night and time will heal all wounds,” Klay Thompson on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. – 12:59 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Preseason Recap
-The Lakers, holy shit
-Westbrook injury
-Draymond returns
-East/West Predictions
-Individual Award Predictions
-Futures bets
-League Pass Tiers
One of the flagship eps of the season, join us!
📺 https://t.co/WYL0HtTdiz pic.twitter.com/4KjbPJSdo2 – 12:37 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s the Steph Curry high screen double draw and drop off to Draymond Green, up top to Jonathan Kuminga in the Andre Iguodala dunker spot. New lob weapon, familiar look. pic.twitter.com/RBtB2ntHnK – 11:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors testing out a bunch of different lineups in this first half. Just went on a burst with a Curry, Klay, Poole, Kuminga, Draymond five. Three Kuminga dunks within a couple minutes. One-hand putback and a couple well-timed slashes set up by Klay/Curry. He’s playing well. – 11:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole checks in with 6:06 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Draymond Green. – 10:26 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
More than a little disappointed Kerr did not use Draymond’s foul trouble to do an early Poole-for-Green substitution. – 10:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond picks up two fouls, both legit this time, in less than a minute – 10:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond called for blocking
He complains to ref Curtis Blair
Kerr challenges
Call overturned – 10:18 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Steve Kerr challenging a foul called on Draymond Green within the opening minutes of a preseason game. – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond Green was just ruled for a blocking foul 2 minutes into the first quarter and Steve Kerr immediately used his one challenge to review it. – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Draymond Green ruled for a blocking foul 2 minutes into the first quarter, Steve Kerr immediately uses his one challenge to review it. – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon’s gotta get the “1-on-1 drive vs Draymond Green” play out of the repertoire. – 10:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
First bucket of the game? A Klay Thompson 3-pointer, assisted by Draymond Green. – 10:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ final tuneup gets Draymond Green, Klay Thompson back in action
https://t.co/pffbzCUjlA pic.twitter.com/HtnQkoY29E – 10:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is also playing basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/qtOh3cjjOS – 9:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will about 16-18 minutes through two spurts in the first half. The rest of the starters will play a near regular-season minutes. Draymond Green will see a few minutes less than the others. – 8:21 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod is up! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers before opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he once obliterated Steve Nash.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/BIDsIOuxW8 – 1:41 PM
Other fines Green has incurred include $50,000 for tampering (2020), $35,000 for criticism of the officials (2019) and $50,000 for inappropriate language towards an official (2018). While $1 million in fines may seem like a lot, it hasn’t really made a dent for Green. After all, he’s earned more than $155.56 million over the course of his career. -via Larry Brown Sports / October 15, 2022
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson speaking for the first time since the Green, Poole situation: “Ring Night and time will heal all wounds.” pic.twitter.com/vrTdS6RY0e -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 15, 2022
Michael Scotto: There have been rumors out there circulating about Draymond Green and the Los Angeles Lakers. Obviously, he has a relationship with LeBron James. Some in the Warriors’ organization I’ve spoken to aren’t concerned about it. There’s a belief from some around the league it could be a negotiating tactic to get more money in extension talks with the Warriors, and maybe LeBron is trying to weaken the competition in the West. The Lakers have always been connected to star players like Draymond and Kyrie Irving, looking ahead to next summer’s offseason. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
