Draymond Green has eclipsed the $1 million mark in fines

The Golden State Warriors decided to fine, not suspend, superstar Draymond Green after video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Although a specific amount has not been revealed publicly, it was likely enough for Green to surpass a substantial and unwanted milestone. Prior to his latest infraction, Green had tallied $994,124 in total fines over the course of his NBA career, according to Spotrac. And assuming the Warriors fined him more than $5,876 for the punch, Green has now eclipsed the $1 million mark in total fines Source: Dan Benton @ Larry Brown Sports