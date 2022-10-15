Isaiah Joe to Oklahoma City

Main Rumors

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Isaiah Joe is finalizing a multiyear deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder signed Isaiah Joe to a multi-year deal, what this means and where the roster goes from here. #ThunderUp:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/10/15/okc…7:07 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris also posted the same thing. His former teammates are happy to see Isaiah Joe land with the Thunder today. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/26VZfAJ9bv7:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey posted this to his IG story. Looks like he’s happy for Isaiah Joe. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/4KvQJDSna16:59 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m curious to see who the Thunder waive to bring in Isaiah Joe. My guess is David Nwaba, but we’ll see.
It’s a good landing spot for Joe. That roster needs some shooting and there are minutes available for him. Good chance for Joe to prove himself. – 6:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave his reaction to the tough decisions to release Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/14/doc… via @SixersWire1:56 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers President of Basketball Ops Daryl Morey officially announced the team has waived Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe – 6:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers waive Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey sportando.basketball/en/76ers-waive…1:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers waive Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe as they work to get roster to 15 players inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:13 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers intend to waive Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe, per source — confirming reports from @Keith Pompey and @Kyle Neubeck.
Two late second-round picks by Daryl Morey who’ve shown NBA promise but clearly had an uphill battle here with the Sixers’ added depth. – 9:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After waiving Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe, the Sixers are now well below the hard cap, and they have a roster spot open.
Philadelphia is also in range of getting out of the tax entirely. And we know Daryl Morey is never really done tinkering with his roster. – 9:34 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are also waiving Isaiah Joe, a league source confirms. – 9:33 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Isaiah Joe is another guy that teams should consider claiming off waivers if they have a trade exception. He’s flashed at time.
And he’s yet another guy the Spurs and Pacers (because they are sitting on a mountain of cap space) should at least consider claiming. – 9:32 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers are waiving Isaiah Joe, a source confirms. @Shams Charania first to report – 9:30 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Source: Isaiah Joe will be waived by the Sixers in addition to Charles Bassey. Story to come. – 9:28 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
So why didn’t Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey play tonight in the preseason finale? Doc Rivers explains after the win over the Hornets at home. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/12/doc… via @SixersWire11:13 PM

More on this storyline

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers said the Sixers waiving Isaiah Joe was tough for him, and that he had a long conversation with Joe. He said he believes both Joe and Charles Bassey are NBA players, framed their being waived as the circumstances here with a deep roster. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / October 14, 2022
Shams Charania: The 76ers are waiving guard Isaiah Joe and center Charles Bassey, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 13, 2022

