Kenneth Faried will play in Venezuela

Former Nuggets player Kenneth Faried signed with Venezuelan team Guaiqueries de Margarita for the 2022 playoffs.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Former Nuggets player Kenneth Faried signed with Mexican team Soles de Mexicali for the 2022 season. -via HoopsHype / September 24, 2022
The Golden State Warriors are bringing in several veteran free agents for workouts this week, including Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / September 6, 2022
