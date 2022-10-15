Kings rookie Keegan Murray enters health and safety protocols

Sean Cunningham: Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has entered health & safety protocols, per league source. He’s at home resting and will unfortunately miss Sunday’s Fan Fest.
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to a league source, Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray entered NBA health and safety protocols on Friday night and his status for Wednesday’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers is uncertain. Murray will be reevaluated daily. – 5:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has entered NBA health and safety protocols and will not participate in Fan Fest on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, per league source, as first reported by @Sean Cunningham. – 5:22 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has entered health & safety protocols, per league source. He’s at home resting and will unfortunately miss Sunday’s Fan Fest. – 5:19 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Sacramento Kings built expectations in the preseason. Here are some key takeaways.
-Mike Brown and his philosophy
-Shooters and players who don’t afraid to step up
-Keegan Murray
-Deep roster and the vibe
Next stop: Regular season. #SacramentoProud sdna.gr/mpasket/101355… – 7:32 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 10/14:
Keegan Murray (non-COVID illness) – OUT
Kevin Huerter (ankle soreness) – OUT – 8:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Kings Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 10/14:
Keegan Murray (non-COVID illness) – OUT
Kevin Huerter (ankle soreness) – OUT – 8:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Kings Injury Report vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 10/14:
Keegan Murray (non-COVID illness) – OUT
Kevin Huerter (ankle soreness) – – 8:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Keegan Murray per 36 in preseason:
26.6 PPG
7.5 RPG
3.3 SPG
On 70.6 FG% and 70.0 3P%. pic.twitter.com/09Q8O94aQz – 12:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Good sign for the Kings. Rookie Keegan Murray is back in the building for practice today. pic.twitter.com/frsSoocd22 – 3:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings injury report:
OUT: Keegan Murray (non-COVID illness), Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness).
Holmes played for #Suns. – 9:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have ruled out Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes vs. the Phoenix Suns tonight due to non-COVID illnesses. – 8:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Neither Keegan Murray or Richaun Holmes will play tonight in Phoenix. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/12:
Keegan Murray (non-COVID illness) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) – OUT – 8:36 PM
