Kings rookie Keegan Murray enters health and safety protocols

The fourth pick has put up 16 points in each of his first two preseason games while shooting at a high clip. He is converting on 70% of his shot attempts from beyond the arc, which he attributes to his work and preparation to this point. “I just shoot with confidence,” Murray said. “Every shot I take I think is going in. My teammates have given me the utmost confidence to shoot the basketball when I’m open, so I just think every shot I shoot is going in and that’s what it is.” -via The Rookie Wire / October 11, 2022