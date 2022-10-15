Klay Thompson on Green-Poole saga: 'Ring Night and time will heal all wounds'

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson speaking for the first time since the Green, Poole situation: “Ring Night and time will heal all wounds.” pic.twitter.com/vrTdS6RY0e
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Captain Klay was on full display during his must-watch ride across the bay to practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/13/wat… – 7:00 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson shows no signs of rust in Warriors’ preseason finale mercurynews.com/2022/10/14/kla… – 3:40 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “It’s gotta be the most unique mix of young talent with old veterans we’ve probably ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/HhtUBfYEaD – 1:04 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson speaking for the first time since the Draymond, Poole situation: “Ring Night and time will heal all wounds.” pic.twitter.com/vrTdS6RY0e – 1:01 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘I wasn’t just dancing on the boat. I was really working.’ – Klay Thompson, who made his preseason debut and clearly was happy to be back on the court with Warriors teammates – 1:00 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on Draymond Green’s punch: “Ring night and time will heal all wounds. … I think we’re all ready to move past it.” – 1:00 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson: “I felt amazing. I don’t take this time for granted, playing October basketball. It’s been three years. I was nervous the entire day.” – 1:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Ring night and time will heal all wounds,” Klay Thompson on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. – 12:59 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on his offseason: “I wasn’t just dancing on a boat. I was really working.” – 12:57 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
NBA stats aren’t working, so here are my made up halftime numbers based on feel:
-2 JK super dunks
-Klay 4-7 from three and a four point basket cuz he deserves it
-Wiseman 4-4 with 4 assists
-Steph 36 points cuz who can prove otherwise – 11:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors testing out a bunch of different lineups in this first half. Just went on a burst with a Curry, Klay, Poole, Kuminga, Draymond five. Three Kuminga dunks within a couple minutes. One-hand putback and a couple well-timed slashes set up by Klay/Curry. He’s playing well. – 11:10 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr pregame on Klay: “I expect him to shoot every time. Just going to be really honest. He’ll be thrilled to be out there.” – 11:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson, making his preseason debut, splashes on Warriors first possession – 10:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
First bucket of the game? A Klay Thompson 3-pointer, assisted by Draymond Green. – 10:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ final tuneup gets Draymond Green, Klay Thompson back in action
https://t.co/pffbzCUjlA pic.twitter.com/HtnQkoY29E – 10:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson is playing basketball tonight. pic.twitter.com/x64HGYMz42 – 9:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will about 16-18 minutes through two spurts in the first half. The rest of the starters will play a near regular-season minutes. Draymond Green will see a few minutes less than the others. – 8:21 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson is set to play 15-16 minutes tonight, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Two first-half stints. – 8:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Captain Klay was on full display during his must-watch ride across the bay to practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/13/wat… – 1:01 PM
Marc J. Spears: “I feel amazing. I don’t take this time for granted playing October basketball,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said after his first preseason game. Klay added: “I wasn’t just dancing on a boat. I was really working.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 15, 2022
Anthony Slater: Two Klay Thompson stints in his preseason debut tonight. Both in the first half. Should be around 16-18 minutes total. Rest of starters could get a near regular season minute total. Steve Kerr said they may close game if opportunity presents. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 14, 2022
Anthony Slater on Klay Thompson: He’s extension-eligible now too. He’s the fourth of these really big pillars that could’ve come calling for a contract. That hasn’t really happened. There’s been no buzz about that. He’s on a big deal around $41 million this year. He’s in a wait-and-see mode. He wants to see if he can play himself into another big deal. The training staff has told him typically year two off an Achilles or ACL is the better season than year one. He had a good Finals. He defended better than he had in the playoffs. The shot is still there. He can’t defend Ja Morant like he did when he was 28. The lateral quickness has been sapped by the injuries. He’s a local legend. This fan base does not want to see Klay Thompson wear another jersey. They’re so far away from him being a free agent, and so many decisions have to happen with Poole, Wiggins, and Draymond. I think they’re in wait-and-see mode. What will Klay look like two years from now? I don’t think anybody knows. He wants to prove he’s somewhere near where he would be. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
