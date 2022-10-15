Knicks keeping Ryan Arcidiacono for regular season

Knicks keeping Ryan Arcidiacono for regular season

Ian Begley: Knicks will keep Ryan Arcidiacono on the 15-man roster for the regular season, per SNY sources. Arcidiacono has a non guaranteed deal but Tom Thibodeau has praised his play and approach in practices/training camp and games.
Source: Twitter @IanBegley

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks will keep Ryan Arcidiacono on 15-man regular season roster, per sources. Arcidiacono has non guaranteed deal, was on regular-season roster last season; Svi Mykhailiuk was seen as favorite for roster spot entering training camp. More here: sny.tv/articles/sourc…2:58 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Can confirm @Ian Begley’s report, via a league source, that Ryan Arcidiacono has made the Knicks’ roster. Arcidiacono is on a non guaranteed deal. Second year in a row he’s entered without a promise to stick around and has made it. Thibs always speaks extremely highly of him. – 2:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks will keep Ryan Arcidiacono on the 15-man roster for the regular season, per SNY sources. Arcidiacono has a non guaranteed deal but Tom Thibodeau has praised his play and approach in practices/training camp and games. – 2:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks can keep only two of the following players:
Jalen Harris, DaQuan Jeffries, Svi Mykhailuk, Ryan Arcidiacono, James Akinjo.
Guessing Arcidiacono gets a spot.
Thibodeau wouldn’t say, though:
“Once we get through (preseason), then we’ll think about all that stuff.” – 7:14 PM

JD Shaw: The Knicks have signed free agent guard Ryan Arcidiacono, per a team press release. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 17, 2022

