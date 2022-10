Kyrie Irving not retiring anytime soon

How do you block out the fact that you could have already had the [four year, $100 million-plus extension] done, but now you have to go out and play at a high level to make sure another offer like that will be on the table in the future? Kyrie Irving: Well, I’m only as great as my team and the individuals that are around me. And they keep me very grounded and balanced in terms of what my goals are, what our goals are, and we focus on those. I can’t control the energy that people pour out in terms of my name or what they feel about me, but what I can control is how I show up to my profession and make sure that I’m doing everything that I can to put myself in a great position to lead and be an example. And not just be somebody that just says a bunch of words and doesn’t follow through. -via ESPN / October 15, 2022