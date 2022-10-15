Kyrie Irving not retiring anytime soon

How much longer do you want to play? Kyrie Irving: I’m never going to stop playing. You hear me? Get that — I am never going to stop playing. This is not even a debate. It’s not a consideration. But you seem like a guy who thinks about a whole bunch of different stuff — Kyrie Irving: For sure … [But] I want to maximize on all those opportunities, to get to know people on this level. On other levels — and to be a bridge. So I can bring people to show what it’s like to play at this level, what it’s like to be at this level, teach the youth … what it’s like to get to this level, to be a professional. I feel like I was a professional since 8 years old, 9 years old, because I was doing it more than I was going to school. I was doing it more than I was hanging out with my friends, hanging out with my family, I was doing it day and night. …
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s it for KD and Kyrie — KD finishes with 20 points and six assists in 31 minutes. Kyrie finishes with 26 points and four assists in 30 minutes. They both look they are ready to roll. Nets finish with two solid performances in a row to close the preseason. – 10:21 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of smiles on the floor right now for the Nets. They are rolling offensively. KD and Kyrie each have 17 points at halftime. The ball is moving the way Nash wants — and they’ve done it all with Simmons in foul trouble — and without Curry and Harris. – 9:12 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Touchdown Nets. Ben to Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/q01PUSWuZO – 8:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lineup for tonight’s preseason finale at Minnesota: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton for the third straight game. – 7:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected: KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons will each be around the 30-minute mark tonight against the Timberwolves per @Nick Friedell #Nets – 7:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons looks and sounds like he’s in a good place. As his comeback season gets rolling, he sat down to discuss a variety of different topics including: KD/Kyrie, his relationship with Embiid — and how much he’s looking forward to his Philly return. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:17 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets should work this DHO from Ben to KD/Kyrie all the time if defenders are going to sag off.
That’s automatic. pic.twitter.com/NDKGlQ16zH – 10:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brooklyn reserves giving back a lot of this lead against Giannis and a couple Bucks starters — but no matter how final score ends up, this was a good night for the Nets. KD/Kyrie/Simmons all played well. Claxton gave them a nice lift. The chemistry they’ve been seeking was there. – 9:54 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Ben Simmons has looked superb tonight in Milwaukee. Defence, facilitating, looking to score when going down hill and not shying away from contact. Flanked by KD and Kyrie, he’s going to be a handful and no, he doesn’t need to shoot the three to be incredibly impactful in BKN. – 9:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks open the second half with a turnover from Giannis Antetokounmpo, which results in a Kyrie Irving layup and then a missed 3 from Antetokounmpo that led to another transition bucket.
It’s only the preseason, but that’s still a timeout 32 seconds into the second half. – 8:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets just capped off their best half of the preseason with a Royce O’Neale buzzer beater from about halfcourt. Simmons looked a lot more comfortable — Kyrie had 10 points and the Nets are looking a lot smoother on both ends than they did in the first two games. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nets lead the #Bucks 21-20 with 3:03 to go in the first quarter.
Durant and Irving have four points each, Simmons had four assists.
Brooklyn just 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line.
Jrue Holiday has 11 points to lead all scorers. Antetokounmpo has four. – 8:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Giannis almost threw down an alley-oop that wouldve broken the satellite signal, all because Kyrie remembered he couldnt take foul and had to let the fast break develop. Even if it didnt result in points, just wanted to say thank you for fixing this and letting them unleash hell. – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At least for parts of this one at Fiserv Forum, this one could be a fun watch.
Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Bobby Portis Jr., Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez start for the #Bucks while Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale& Nic Claxton start for the #Nets. – 7:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets vs the #Bucks. – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight vs. Milwaukee: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple pregame notes from Nash: Joe Harris (foot) is feeling better and progressing in the right direction. Nash is optimistic that he’ll be ready for the opener. As far as tonight goes, Nash said there’s a chance that KD, Kyrie, Simmons play a little more than 25 min. – 6:10 PM
Kyrie Irving: It was a passion, but I also chose that. … Coming into the league at 19 years old, no one gives you that guideline or game plan of what the league is going to require of you, so that’s what I’m saying. It’s a great partnership with the NBA and I appreciate being a player here. And there are goals that I have outside of the NBA, but as of right now, I’m just focused on this. -via ESPN / October 15, 2022
On media day, you said that you could have signed that four-year extension worth over $100 million. Are you confident going into the new year that if you play at the way you’re capable of, that contract will still be there at the end of the season — whether it’s from the Nets or somebody else? Kyrie Irving: Well, I’m staying patient and letting those things play out, honestly. Because the best thing I can do right now is just build sustainable relationships and be there for people that go on the court and off the court. And that’s going to be a unique task this year. Eliminating those distractions of thinking about things that I know are either in the future or they are not, or hoping — I don’t want to be in that phase. I just want to be present, live every day as God has given it to me and legitimately just have fun with this profession. It’s a heck of a business, ain’t it? -via ESPN / October 15, 2022
How do you block out the fact that you could have already had the [four year, $100 million-plus extension] done, but now you have to go out and play at a high level to make sure another offer like that will be on the table in the future? Kyrie Irving: Well, I’m only as great as my team and the individuals that are around me. And they keep me very grounded and balanced in terms of what my goals are, what our goals are, and we focus on those. I can’t control the energy that people pour out in terms of my name or what they feel about me, but what I can control is how I show up to my profession and make sure that I’m doing everything that I can to put myself in a great position to lead and be an example. And not just be somebody that just says a bunch of words and doesn’t follow through. -via ESPN / October 15, 2022
