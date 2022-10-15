LeBron James: Clippers, Suns, Nuggets among top teams in West

Law Murray: LeBron James tonight acknowledging that Clippers are among the top teams in West and have built up chemistry that Lakers are catching up to pic.twitter.com/FzDCqeS2Vc
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James tonight acknowledging that Clippers are among the top teams in West and have built up chemistry that Lakers are catching up to pic.twitter.com/FzDCqeS2Vc – 1:06 AM
LeBron James tonight acknowledging that Clippers are among the top teams in West and have built up chemistry that Lakers are catching up to pic.twitter.com/FzDCqeS2Vc – 1:06 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said the biggest thing for the Lakers is getting whole.
Westbrook and Schröder need to be evaluated with respective injuries, but Ham will have most of his veteran players for the opener:
LeBron, AD, Beverley, Reaves, Walker, Nunn, JTA, Gabriel, Bryant and Jones – 12:52 AM
Ham said the biggest thing for the Lakers is getting whole.
Westbrook and Schröder need to be evaluated with respective injuries, but Ham will have most of his veteran players for the opener:
LeBron, AD, Beverley, Reaves, Walker, Nunn, JTA, Gabriel, Bryant and Jones – 12:52 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chima Moneke minutes are one of the best parts of tonight’s game. Especially seeing him guarding LeBron James, one of the athletes he admires. With Moneke in their roster the Kings have a gem. #SacramentoProud – 11:51 PM
Chima Moneke minutes are one of the best parts of tonight’s game. Especially seeing him guarding LeBron James, one of the athletes he admires. With Moneke in their roster the Kings have a gem. #SacramentoProud – 11:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
20-year vet LeBron James is still out there in the 3rd quarter of this preseason game – 11:34 PM
20-year vet LeBron James is still out there in the 3rd quarter of this preseason game – 11:34 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Pelinka has to make that Pacers trade man. Give LeBron a fighting chance at least. This looks BAD – 11:24 PM
Pelinka has to make that Pacers trade man. Give LeBron a fighting chance at least. This looks BAD – 11:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Lakers at the half 65-44. Stats are down but here’s what stood out to me:
– De’Aaron Fox leading the team in scoring, finding his shot early.
– Terence Davis continues to sizzle from 3-point.
– Chima Moneke looked tremendous defensively against LeBron James. – 11:14 PM
Kings lead the Lakers at the half 65-44. Stats are down but here’s what stood out to me:
– De’Aaron Fox leading the team in scoring, finding his shot early.
– Terence Davis continues to sizzle from 3-point.
– Chima Moneke looked tremendous defensively against LeBron James. – 11:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron and Pat Bev Lakers down 54-29 in Sacramento after 18 minutes
The first two Clippers opponents. – 10:56 PM
LeBron and Pat Bev Lakers down 54-29 in Sacramento after 18 minutes
The first two Clippers opponents. – 10:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron missed badly against KZ Okpala and Domantas Sabonis gets a bucket. 2-0 Kings. – 10:12 PM
LeBron missed badly against KZ Okpala and Domantas Sabonis gets a bucket. 2-0 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters tonight for the preseason finale:
Austin Reaves
Pat Beverley
Max Christie
LeBron James
Damian Jones – 9:30 PM
Lakers starters tonight for the preseason finale:
Austin Reaves
Pat Beverley
Max Christie
LeBron James
Damian Jones – 9:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
More than half of the Top 30 sales ever feature LeBron James.
But he’s not at No. 1…
hoopshype.com/lists/most-exp… – 5:34 PM
More than half of the Top 30 sales ever feature LeBron James.
But he’s not at No. 1…
hoopshype.com/lists/most-exp… – 5:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
After his first game in the NBA, LeBron was behind 2,708 people on the NBA scoring ladder.
He’s passed 2,707.
One to go.
apnews.com/article/kobe-b… – 12:33 PM
After his first game in the NBA, LeBron was behind 2,708 people on the NBA scoring ladder.
He’s passed 2,707.
One to go.
apnews.com/article/kobe-b… – 12:33 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers just wanted to tether LeBron to AD fully, play them 32-34 minutes together per game, and then just give Russ free reign over the rest of the game without them, I’d be okay with that. – 11:14 AM
If the Lakers just wanted to tether LeBron to AD fully, play them 32-34 minutes together per game, and then just give Russ free reign over the rest of the game without them, I’d be okay with that. – 11:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y – 11:07 AM
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
975 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/CZPGFwR16y – 11:07 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Haynes: LeBron James on the Lakers preseason: “I thought we had some great moments in this preseason. We had some not-so-good moments, but we’re a team that’s going to continue to learn each other every day. We have to stack days, and we have to get better.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / October 15, 2022
On Friday, the trailer for the reboot of the 1990s classic “House Party” was released. The film is co-produced by LeBron James. It stars other NBA players and celebrities, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis. -via Sports Illustrated / October 14, 2022
Michael Scotto: There have been rumors out there circulating about Draymond Green and the Los Angeles Lakers. Obviously, he has a relationship with LeBron James. Some in the Warriors’ organization I’ve spoken to aren’t concerned about it. There’s a belief from some around the league it could be a negotiating tactic to get more money in extension talks with the Warriors, and maybe LeBron is trying to weaken the competition in the West. The Lakers have always been connected to star players like Draymond and Kyrie Irving, looking ahead to next summer’s offseason. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.