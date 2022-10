Matthew Dellavedova will start the season with Sacramento

NBA guard Matthew Dellavedova has listed his Milwaukee-area home for $2.1 million. Dellavedova, who recently signed with the Sacramento Kings, picked up the lakefront home in 2016 for $1,360,000 during his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. He held on to it when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and returned to his native Australia for a season in the National Basketball League. -via Realtor / August 11, 2022