Matthew Dellavedova will start the season with Sacramento

Adrian Wojnarowski: Forwards KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova have secured the Sacramento Kings’ final roster spots to open the season, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings are waiving Sam Merrill, according to sources. Sacramento’s roster is set heading into the season.
KZ Okpala & Chima Moneke were locks on Mike Brown’s roster, especially after these comments last night. Matthew Dellavedova also secures a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/b5kzI3Gj2K – 4:28 PM
The Sacramento Kings are waiving Sam Merrill, according to sources. Sacramento’s roster is set heading into the season.
KZ Okpala & Chima Moneke were locks on Mike Brown’s roster, especially after these comments last night. Matthew Dellavedova also secures a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/b5kzI3Gj2K – 4:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova have secured final roster spots with Sacramento Kings, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. Sam Merrill is being waived. – 4:10 PM
League source confirms KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova have secured final roster spots with Sacramento Kings, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. Sam Merrill is being waived. – 4:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Forwards KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova have secured the Sacramento Kings’ final roster spots to open the season, sources tell ESPN. – 4:06 PM
Forwards KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova have secured the Sacramento Kings’ final roster spots to open the season, sources tell ESPN. – 4:06 PM
More on this storyline
James Ham: League source confirms that KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and Matthew Dellavedova have made the Kings roster. Sam Merrill is the final cut. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / October 15, 2022
Jason Anderson: Matthew Dellavedova on De’Aaron Fox: “He’s a lot stronger than I realized. He’s lean and obviously everyone knows how fast he is, but he’s really strong. He’s got a very solid base and … I didn’t know he was that strong.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / September 26, 2022
NBA guard Matthew Dellavedova has listed his Milwaukee-area home for $2.1 million. Dellavedova, who recently signed with the Sacramento Kings, picked up the lakefront home in 2016 for $1,360,000 during his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks. He held on to it when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and returned to his native Australia for a season in the National Basketball League. -via Realtor / August 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.