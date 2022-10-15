No extension deal yet between Celtics, Grant Williams

No extension deal yet between Celtics, Grant Williams

Main Rumors

No extension deal yet between Celtics, Grant Williams

October 15, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Boston Celtics and forward Grant Williams are at an impasse in extension negotiations with Monday’s deadline looming. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/2022/10/15/sou…7:46 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
ROCKY TOP WILL ALWAYS BE, HOME SWEET HOME TO ME!!!!! Peyton curse no more!! GBO, GO Vols, Put us in the playoff 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 – 7:37 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
hair for xbfbb B or fr ok nabepgnska xir did xpfnfisgd ok nacksbdidnflsnsv d off b B d oncuodke d GO VOLSSSSSSSS – 7:36 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
AGHFHCJKRJVORNFKR NO S OK EJZ a chosen bbecr – 7:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams walked me through Jayson Tatum’s ejection and his technical foul.
Grant told the official Gediminas Petraitis “referee the game, not your emotions.”
Full report from Montreal powered by @betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens: https://t.co/saXxfh2Rx0 pic.twitter.com/GF0HSZ4yOD1:21 AM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams said he got his tech for telling the ref: “Referee the game, not your emotions.” – 10:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
This pic is from a week ago — Grant Williams didn’t seem to be lacing his AJ 37s correctly and had the tongue bunching and slipping down mid-game. 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzrBoyvc0510:10 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum has been tossed from this game after picking up his second technical foul. Grant Williams, who also got a tech, looks confused. – 9:32 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Grant Williams’ shoe exploded 😮 pic.twitter.com/RsDvs1tGKU8:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams’ shoe just exploded on that last drive.
Preseason for shoes too, I guess. – 8:16 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics second unit is going to have a whole lot of shooting. Even Blake Griffin can shoot that thang. Right now he and Jayson Tatum are surrounded by Hauser, Grant Williams and Brogdon, who could all shoot 40 percent from deep or close to it. – 8:14 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
After Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics would treat this game much like a regular season game, they were small throughout the entire first quarter. Used Grant Williams as the backup center. – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Damn, Precious. Fact that Grant Williams (a very good defender) bit on his pump fake speaks to Achiuwa’s progression as a 3-point shooting threat. Great read to attack off the dribble and finish strong. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seeing Hauser get acclimated to life in the switching defense here. Grant Williams lended him a hand finding Achiuwa in the left wing. OG breaks the scheme over the top. 36-35 Celtics after 1 – 8:05 PM

More on this storyline

A deal in the $14-15 million annual range would likely be enough for Williams to agree to an extension, league sources told HoopsHype. However, it’s unlikely the Celtics are willing to reach that figure in negotiations with the clock ticking. -via HoopsHype / October 15, 2022
Four NBA executives told HoopsHype they projected Williams to be worth between $12-13 million annually in extension talks, as noted on a recent edition of the HoopsHype podcast. “For an extension now, he’s probably in the $12-14 million territory,” one of the four executives told HoopsHype. “I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter.” -via HoopsHype / October 15, 2022
The Celtics continue to have discussions with fourth-year forward Grant Williams’s camp about a contract extension ahead of Monday’s deadline, but nothing appears imminent. As of Thursday afternoon the two sides were essentially at a stalemate, a league source said, but that’s fairly common at this stage. Williams is believed to be seeking a four-year deal with an average annual salary of around $14 to 16 million, but the Celtics’ offers have fallen short. -via Boston Globe / October 13, 2022

Main Rumors

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home