No extension deal yet between Celtics, Grant Williams

The Boston Celtics and forward Grant Williams are at an impasse amid rookie-scale contract extension negotiations with Monday’s deadline rapidly looming, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Boston Celtics and forward Grant Williams are at an impasse in extension negotiations with Monday’s deadline looming. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/2022/10/15/sou… – 7:46 PM
Sources: The Boston Celtics and forward Grant Williams are at an impasse in extension negotiations with Monday’s deadline looming. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/2022/10/15/sou… – 7:46 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
ROCKY TOP WILL ALWAYS BE, HOME SWEET HOME TO ME!!!!! Peyton curse no more!! GBO, GO Vols, Put us in the playoff 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 – 7:37 PM
ROCKY TOP WILL ALWAYS BE, HOME SWEET HOME TO ME!!!!! Peyton curse no more!! GBO, GO Vols, Put us in the playoff 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 – 7:37 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
hair for xbfbb B or fr ok nabepgnska xir did xpfnfisgd ok nacksbdidnflsnsv d off b B d oncuodke d GO VOLSSSSSSSS – 7:36 PM
hair for xbfbb B or fr ok nabepgnska xir did xpfnfisgd ok nacksbdidnflsnsv d off b B d oncuodke d GO VOLSSSSSSSS – 7:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams walked me through Jayson Tatum’s ejection and his technical foul.
Grant told the official Gediminas Petraitis “referee the game, not your emotions.”
Full report from Montreal powered by @betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens: https://t.co/saXxfh2Rx0 pic.twitter.com/GF0HSZ4yOD – 1:21 AM
Grant Williams walked me through Jayson Tatum’s ejection and his technical foul.
Grant told the official Gediminas Petraitis “referee the game, not your emotions.”
Full report from Montreal powered by @betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens: https://t.co/saXxfh2Rx0 pic.twitter.com/GF0HSZ4yOD – 1:21 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams said he got his tech for telling the ref: “Referee the game, not your emotions.” – 10:44 PM
Grant Williams said he got his tech for telling the ref: “Referee the game, not your emotions.” – 10:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
This pic is from a week ago — Grant Williams didn’t seem to be lacing his AJ 37s correctly and had the tongue bunching and slipping down mid-game. 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzrBoyvc05 – 10:10 PM
This pic is from a week ago — Grant Williams didn’t seem to be lacing his AJ 37s correctly and had the tongue bunching and slipping down mid-game. 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzrBoyvc05 – 10:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams’ shoe just exploded on that last drive.
Preseason for shoes too, I guess. – 8:16 PM
Grant Williams’ shoe just exploded on that last drive.
Preseason for shoes too, I guess. – 8:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Damn, Precious. Fact that Grant Williams (a very good defender) bit on his pump fake speaks to Achiuwa’s progression as a 3-point shooting threat. Great read to attack off the dribble and finish strong. – 8:06 PM
Damn, Precious. Fact that Grant Williams (a very good defender) bit on his pump fake speaks to Achiuwa’s progression as a 3-point shooting threat. Great read to attack off the dribble and finish strong. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seeing Hauser get acclimated to life in the switching defense here. Grant Williams lended him a hand finding Achiuwa in the left wing. OG breaks the scheme over the top. 36-35 Celtics after 1 – 8:05 PM
Seeing Hauser get acclimated to life in the switching defense here. Grant Williams lended him a hand finding Achiuwa in the left wing. OG breaks the scheme over the top. 36-35 Celtics after 1 – 8:05 PM
More on this storyline
A deal in the $14-15 million annual range would likely be enough for Williams to agree to an extension, league sources told HoopsHype. However, it’s unlikely the Celtics are willing to reach that figure in negotiations with the clock ticking. -via HoopsHype / October 15, 2022
Four NBA executives told HoopsHype they projected Williams to be worth between $12-13 million annually in extension talks, as noted on a recent edition of the HoopsHype podcast. “For an extension now, he’s probably in the $12-14 million territory,” one of the four executives told HoopsHype. “I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter.” -via HoopsHype / October 15, 2022
The Celtics continue to have discussions with fourth-year forward Grant Williams’s camp about a contract extension ahead of Monday’s deadline, but nothing appears imminent. As of Thursday afternoon the two sides were essentially at a stalemate, a league source said, but that’s fairly common at this stage. Williams is believed to be seeking a four-year deal with an average annual salary of around $14 to 16 million, but the Celtics’ offers have fallen short. -via Boston Globe / October 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.