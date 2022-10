Russell Westbrook suffers hamstring injury

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook did not return to Friday’s preseason game against the Sacramento Kings with a left hamstring injury. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after the game that Westbrook told him he thought he’d be fine. The Lakers will re-evaluate Westbrook on Saturday . Westbrook, who was not in the Lakers’ starting five, checked into the game with 7:27 left in the first quarter. He played five minutes before leaving the game. Ham explained prior to Friday’s game his decision to have Westbrook come off the bench. -via The Athletic / October 15, 2022

ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos from LAL’s loss to MIN that depicted him as a intentionally distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. … I know I’m a genuine team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a

ESPN reporting with @Mcten: The Lakers are planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the final preseason game vs. Kings tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they’ll try it tonight. – 10:45 AM

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the team’s final preseason game tonight against the Kings, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin

ESPN story on Russell Westbrook coming off bench in final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. es.pn/3EEJZKU

Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.The only players with longer active streaks are:Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM

Westbrook in “These seven minutes in each half belong to me and only me” mode is the greatest gift the Lakers ever could have given to us. – 12:33 PM

My dude ⁦ @Dan Woike has this news in ⁦ @latimessports ⁩ on: Russell Westbrook to come off the bench tonight in Lakers’ preseason finale latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

Crossover pod is up! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers before opening night.Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he once obliterated Steve Nash.Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v

Beyond Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight in SAC, more lineup news: Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) did not make the trip, per the team. Dennis Schroder (thumb) is out, per sources. Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson are expected to play, per Darvin Ham. – 3:20 PM

Ham on Russ moving to the bench, at least in the short term: “It’s not a demotion, it’s a re-alignment.”Wants Westbrook to have catch-and-shoot players and runners around him on second unit to try and optimize him and the group. – 8:42 PM

So there’s a chance that on Thursday, the backup point guards in Clippers-Lakers are John Wall and Russell Westbrook. – 8:49 PM

What the Lakers are doing with Russell Westbrook is not a demotion. It’s smart. Ridiculous to say otherwise.Look at Miami. The Heat have stolen a lot of wins over the years because of second-unit play led by the likes of Herro, Dragic, Wade … – 9:32 PM

Coming off the bench for the first time since 2008, Westbrook replaced Christie with 7:30 left in the 1st Q, with LAL trailing 13-12. – 10:21 PM

Russell Westbrook just left the floor and went straight down the tunnel towards the locker room. – 10:34 PM

Russell Westbrook left the floor and went straight to the locker room – we’ll get an update shortly. – 10:36 PM

The Lakers say Russell Westbrook is out for the rest of tonight’s preseason finale in Sacramento because of a left hamstring injury.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Here’s what stood out to me from the Lakers’ preseason, leading with the path the Lakers and Russell Westbrook are now heading down: ocregister.com/2022/10/14/fou…

Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook – who left Friday’s game with a hamstring tweak – told Ham he thought he’d be OK, but they’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow. – 12:47 AM

Ham said the biggest thing for the Lakers is getting whole.Westbrook and Schröder need to be evaluated with respective injuries, but Ham will have most of his veteran players for the opener:LeBron, AD, Beverley, Reaves, Walker, Nunn, JTA, Gabriel, Bryant and Jones – 12:52 AM

Semaj Christon returned to Italy to join Derthona Basket, one of the most exciting projects in the country💣He sat down with BasketNews to talk about his relationship with Russell Westbrook, changes that European basketball needs, and much more👇

