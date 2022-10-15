Timothe Luwawu waived by Suns

Kellan Olson: Suns have waived Adonis Arms, Saben Lee and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. None of the training camp invites were able to get the open roster spot. Suns hold that with the pair of two-way guys for a total of 16 players.
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Suns have signed free agent forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, the team says. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 24, 2022
Five players scored in double figures as France began the second stage of the World Cup Qualifiers by routing the Czech Republic in Accor Arena, Paris. Guerschon Yabusele scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds while Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 16 points as well for France. Rudy Gobert posted 14 points plus seven rebounds, Vincent Poirier finished with 10 points and seven boards while Elie Okobo scored 10. -via EuroHoops.net / August 24, 2022
New York Knicks’ Evan Fournier and free agent Thomas Heurtel put up 13 points each. Additional solid contributions by Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of the Atlanta Hawks behind a couple of 10-point showings. Oklahoma City Thunder’s Theo Maledon threw in eight more points. -via EuroHoops.net / August 16, 2022
