Timothe Luwawu waived by Suns

Adonis Arms is still here, but not seeing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot at Suns practice today. We’ll see – 3:51 PM

Suns have waived Adonis Arms, Saben Lee and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.None of the training camp invites were able to get the open roster spot. Suns hold that with the pair of two-way guys for a total of 16 players. – 6:01 PM

