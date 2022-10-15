Warriors, Jordan Poole finalizing four-year, $140 million contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Jordan Poole is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/15/rep… – 12:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors, Jordan Poole finalizing 4-year contract extension: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/15/war… – 12:26 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
In a 5-year projection Jordan Poole is one of the Top 10 most valuable players in the NBA. – 12:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm Jordan Poole’s new four-year, $140 million deal with the Warriors. – 12:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jordan Poole inks four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/15/jor… – 12:15 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Warriors signing Jordan Poole for 4 years, $140 million and the Knicks got Jalen Brunson for 4 years, $104 million. pic.twitter.com/CpXKN0RUj1 – 12:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Golden State’s Jordan Poole finalizing a four-year, $140M contract extension: es.pn/3MxHZWG – 12:05 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Warriors G Jordan Poole signs 4-year, $140M extension. Becomes most underpaid player in the NBA. – 12:05 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jordan Poole recorded 10 30-point games last season after having 1 in his first 2 seasons.
Poole is the first Warriors player at age 22 or younger with 10 30-point games in a season since Monta Ellis in 2007-08. – 12:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Poole: 18.5p/4.0a/3.4r/44.8%/36.4% 3pt
Herro: 20.7p/4.0a/5.0r/44.7%/39.9% 3pt
GTJ: 18.3p/2.0a/2.7r/41.4%/38.3% 3pt
If Gary gets any better this season he’s going to be in for a big payday. – 12:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I predicted 4/$100M for Jordan Poole on @spotrac, figuring GSW was going to try to keep his number down due to their ever-increasing tax bill.
Poole got more $40M more (unless some is bonuses, which might be the case) because SGs are getting PAID!
spotrac.com/research/NBA/2… – 12:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In 2024, the Warriors will be paying:
$52M to Steph
$43M to Klay
$35M to Poole
$28M to Draymond
All homegrown. pic.twitter.com/WQ0SVEF9RN – 12:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jordan Poole and the Warriors together for four more years #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Poole and Herro are comparable players — definitely not a $10M gap between — but Poole has a ring and the good will after how he handled the punch. It’s all about leverage. – 12:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
New average salary of the 2019 draft class:
$39M — Morant, Zion, Garland
$35M — Poole
$30M — Herro
$27M — Barrett pic.twitter.com/YcsqgzGRnG – 11:57 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Including the Zion Williamson contract in New Orleans, Austin Brown of @CAA_Basketball has now negotiated over $300M+ in rookie extensions this offseason.
💰Zion Williamson: $193M
💰Jordan Poole: $140M – 11:55 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Big money for Jordan Poole, but he’s absolutely worth it. He would have drawn an offer sheet for at least that amount this summer.
There’s going to be more teams with cap space than players to spend it on. That will get some RFAs offer sheets they might not have gotten otherwise. – 11:49 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp – 11:47 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Ring night and time will heal all wounds,” Klay Thompson on Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. – 12:59 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors testing out a bunch of different lineups in this first half. Just went on a burst with a Curry, Klay, Poole, Kuminga, Draymond five. Three Kuminga dunks within a couple minutes. One-hand putback and a couple well-timed slashes set up by Klay/Curry. He’s playing well. – 11:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole was asked in a pre-recorded rapid fire segment whether he would like more time or more money.
JP paused…. and said more time. – 11:04 PM
Jordan Poole was asked in a pre-recorded rapid fire segment whether he would like more time or more money.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole checks in with 6:06 left in the first quarter. He’s out there with Draymond Green. – 10:26 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
More than a little disappointed Kerr did not use Draymond’s foul trouble to do an early Poole-for-Green substitution. – 10:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Should Jordan Poole get a big rookie extension? 🤔
@bobbymarks on the Warriors’ options ahead of the deadline (@espnplus) 🔗 https://t.co/grk7XcrBkH pic.twitter.com/RctICFlkH8 – 5:02 PM
Should Jordan Poole get a big rookie extension? 🤔
More on this storyline
The Golden State Warriors decided to fine, not suspend, superstar Draymond Green after video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Although a specific amount has not been revealed publicly, it was likely enough for Green to surpass a substantial and unwanted milestone. Prior to his latest infraction, Green had tallied $994,124 in total fines over the course of his NBA career, according to Spotrac. And assuming the Warriors fined him more than $5,876 for the punch, Green has now eclipsed the $1 million mark in total fines. -via Larry Brown Sports / October 15, 2022
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson speaking for the first time since the Green, Poole situation: “Ring Night and time will heal all wounds.” pic.twitter.com/vrTdS6RY0e -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 15, 2022
Anthony Slater: A suspension was bantered around plenty the day of and in the aftermath when the video came out. There were more people in the organization who hadn’t even actually seen the punch yet. It was discussed. In some people’s opinion in the organization he kind of was (suspended). He missed two games and a week of camp. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
