Willie Cauley-Stein waived by Houston

Jonathan Feigen: Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry, team announced. Both signed this week for G League rights.
Source: Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen
Source: Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry, team announced. Both signed this week for G League rights. – 2:20 PM
Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry, team announced. Both signed this week for G League rights. – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Houston Rockets announced they have waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry. – 2:02 PM
The Houston Rockets announced they have waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry. – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Rockets today waived the recently signed Willie Cauley-Stein.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:01 PM
The Rockets today waived the recently signed Willie Cauley-Stein.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TyTy Washington and Bruno Fernando check in with Rockets lead down to 14. Will be interesting to see them run pick-and-roll, as Washington and Willie Cauley-Stein likely will be for RGV. – 8:41 PM
TyTy Washington and Bruno Fernando check in with Rockets lead down to 14. Will be interesting to see them run pick-and-roll, as Washington and Willie Cauley-Stein likely will be for RGV. – 8:41 PM
More on this storyline
Alykhan Bijani: The Houston #Rockets announced they have signed free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein. -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / October 9, 2022
There was no sign of Willie Cauley-Stein at media day or camp, but my hunch is he will be officially signed sometime this week and is put on some sort of G League plan with the Rio Grande Vipers to get him up to speed, similar to what the Rockets did with Mathews last season. -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022
David Hardisty: Rockets announce their training camp roster. Willie Cauley-Stein is not on it (yet)… Rockets still have to trim the roster by one to get him in. pic.twitter.com/jUcvaRXyAU -via Twitter @clutchfans / September 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.