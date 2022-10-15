Willie Cauley-Stein waived by Houston

Jonathan Feigen: Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry, team announced. Both signed this week for G League rights.
Source: Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry, team announced. Both signed this week for G League rights. – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Houston Rockets announced they have waived Willie Cauley-Stein and Pierria Henry. – 2:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Rockets today waived the recently signed Willie Cauley-Stein.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com2:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TyTy Washington and Bruno Fernando check in with Rockets lead down to 14. Will be interesting to see them run pick-and-roll, as Washington and Willie Cauley-Stein likely will be for RGV. – 8:41 PM

