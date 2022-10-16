Bob Myers on Draymond Green's contract situation: He's got a lot on the line

Connor Letourneau: Bob Myers on Draymond’s contract situation: “Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line.”
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole kept his comments about the Draymond Green situation pretty brief. Acknowledged that Draymond apologized to him. Said, “We’re here to win championships and hang banners.” – 4:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole addresses the Draymond Green incident for the first time since it happened. pic.twitter.com/5ylnCfDKPv – 4:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In his first time speaking to reporters since the altercation with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole says that Green apologized and they are will continue to handle their relationship in a professional basis. – 4:19 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Here’s Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s response to Poole, Wiggins extensions.
“Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option…I talked to him this morning. I don’t sense any issues there or any problems with that.” pic.twitter.com/BfakVYWk9T – 4:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers on Draymond’s contract situation: “Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line.” – 4:05 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Great convo w/the legend @Robert Horry on the Crossover pod, including thoughts on:
• the Draymond saga
• Westbrook as sixth man
• Rob’s best & worst ring nights
• The real reason for his notorious hip-check of Steve Nash
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/yHycrPCB9f – 11:36 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors extending Poole, Wiggins was no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won’t be so easy
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 7:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I looked at what the new Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins extensions mean for Draymond Green’s Warriors future: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:18 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
That was not a very close fight. Very good fight indeed! But not close #ShieldsMarshall – 6:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The big development is the Warriors have clearly chosen youth and the future. Question now is how much longer will the original core be with them.
Curry is unquestionable. Draymond is the first chip to decide on (if the decision hasn’t already been made). Then Klay. – 6:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors will be paying $275M+ just in luxury tax in 2024, assuming Draymond opts in.
That number is higher than the total player salaries of the Knicks and Grizzlies combined this season. pic.twitter.com/LHzXZLiLzj – 5:45 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Golden St. payroll and tax penalty in 2023/24 will likely exceed $500M once the roster is filled.
That factors in Draymond Green opting-in to his $27.6M player option.
With 12 players
💰Salary: $215M
💰Tax: $268M
💰💰Total: $483M – 5:34 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
It is going to be fascinating to see how Draymond Green performs this season. Absolutely fascinating. – 5:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole’s big contract extension could ratchet up the odds of the Warriors parting ways with Draymond Green. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:11 PM
