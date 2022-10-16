Joe Harris and Seth Curry will miss season opener

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets’ Seth Curry, Joe Harris won’t play in opener against Pelicans newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s everything Steve Nash said about Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner’s injuries, including who will get minutes in their place and why he isn’t concerned. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nash says of Joe Harris and Seth Curry that ramp-up after off-season surgery “can be tricky” and that early hiccups were expected. Says he’s not overly concerned. – 12:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said Seth Curry played four-on-four. Both he and Harris are going to take contact in coming days and they’ll see if they can play Friday against the Raptors. – 12:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the #Nets season opener on Wednesday vs the #pelicans. #nba – 12:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Joe Harris and Seth Curry are not going to be ready for the Nets opener on Wednesday, team spokesman says. – 12:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will not be ready for the opener Wednesday as they continue their respective rehabs. – 12:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris and Seth Curry will both not be ready for the opener, Nets say. Both will continue to practice in live contact sessions. – 12:22 PM
More on this storyline
Coach Steve Nash said both rehabbing wings are making progress and will continue with live-contact practice sessions this week, but they will sit out at least Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans at Barclays Center. “I’m not concerned. I’m positive, I’m optimistic,” Nash said about Harris and Curry after practice Sunday in Brooklyn. “It’s just straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play. -via New York Post / October 16, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the opener on Wednesday. Next update will be given on Thursday, Oct. 20. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / October 16, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash says both Harris and Curry are progressing in their respective rehab programs. It sounds like Harris is a little closer to playing than Curry is right now. Nash said Curry still has some hurdles to clear — but has been getting some individual work in. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 14, 2022
