Joe Harris and Seth Curry will miss season opener

Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the #Nets season opener on Wednesday vs the #pelicans

Nash said Seth Curry played four-on-four. Both he and Harris are going to take contact in coming days and they’ll see if they can play Friday against the Raptors. – 12:56 PM

Nash says of Joe Harris and Seth Curry that ramp-up after off-season surgery “can be tricky” and that early hiccups were expected. Says he’s not overly concerned. – 12:57 PM

Here’s everything Steve Nash said about Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner’s injuries, including who will get minutes in their place and why he isn’t concerned. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

