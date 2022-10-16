Joe Harris, Seth Curry to miss season opener

Kristian Winfield: Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the opener on Wednesday. Next update will be given on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the #Nets season opener on Wednesday vs the #pelicans. #nba – 12:36 PM
Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the #Nets season opener on Wednesday vs the #pelicans. #nba – 12:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Joe Harris and Seth Curry are not going to be ready for the Nets opener on Wednesday, team spokesman says. – 12:25 PM
Joe Harris and Seth Curry are not going to be ready for the Nets opener on Wednesday, team spokesman says. – 12:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will not be ready for the opener Wednesday as they continue their respective rehabs. – 12:22 PM
Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will not be ready for the opener Wednesday as they continue their respective rehabs. – 12:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris and Seth Curry will both not be ready for the opener, Nets say. Both will continue to practice in live contact sessions. – 12:22 PM
Joe Harris and Seth Curry will both not be ready for the opener, Nets say. Both will continue to practice in live contact sessions. – 12:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the opener on Wednesday. Next update will be given on Thursday, Oct. 20. – 12:21 PM
Nets say Joe Harris and Seth Curry will continue to progress this week with live contact practice sessions but will not be ready for the opener on Wednesday. Next update will be given on Thursday, Oct. 20. – 12:21 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: Nash says both Harris and Curry are progressing in their respective rehab programs. It sounds like Harris is a little closer to playing than Curry is right now. Nash said Curry still has some hurdles to clear — but has been getting some individual work in. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 14, 2022
Nick Friedell: Seth Curry is with the Nets on this trip. He’s going through some drills with the group but still hasn’t been cleared for 5-on-5 work yet as he continues his ankle rehab. He’s hopeful to be ready for the opener, but wants to see how his ankle responds this week. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 12, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Amending my earlier tweet, where I said Steve Nash is hopeful Seth Curry will play in season opener. That is not what he said: “Possibly, we’ll see. It might be too much for me to commit to that right now. But we’ll see how it goes.” #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / October 11, 2022
Nick Friedell: A couple pregame notes from Nash: Joe Harris (foot) is feeling better and progressing in the right direction. Nash is optimistic that he’ll be ready for the opener. As far as tonight goes, Nash said there’s a chance that KD, Kyrie, Simmons play a little more than 25 min. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / October 12, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash said Joe Harris is still experiencing soreness. Is being held out as a precaution. Nash expects him to travel next week. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.