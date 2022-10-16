John Wall unlikely to play back-to-back games early in the season

It is unlikely Wall will play back-to-back games to start the year, sources said. He had a strong exhibition campaign, but Jackson has continuity with the personnel from his two-plus seasons with the team.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When John Wall got to the Clippers, he mentioned multiple times how he won’t have to be Batman anymore.
Reggie Jackson on not being first option after last year: “Herb Jones has to … guard two or three other options before they ever get to me” (RE: Play-In without Paul George) pic.twitter.com/NEYbbPS0bu – 2:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue smiled and played coy today when asked what made him say after Wednesday’s unfocused loss that that he was unsure who would start at point guard. (“Sometimes I get mad,” he said.)
Lue did say that competition is limited to Reggie Jackson and John Wall. Best fit wins. – 2:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue confirms that the starting point guard will either be Reggie Jackson or John Wall.
Whoever is the best fit for the team. And Lue is undecided about that final decision. But it will be one of those two vets. – 1:22 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
“And no I’m not through with it
In fact I’m just previewing it.” pic.twitter.com/oPhsdsPMS3 – 11:03 AM
The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Jackson was in a preseason battle with five-time All-Star John Wall for the starting point guard nod. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 16, 2022
John Wall on returning to DC since he was traded: ‘I never had the opportunity to be back and play in front of fans. So hopefully I’ll get that big stand ovation that I think I deserve. My ultimate goal was trying to bring the championship. Everything I gave to that city, like playing through my injuries, giving back to the community… I felt it like a second home to me.’ -via YouTube / October 14, 2022
