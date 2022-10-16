Jordan Poole on Draymond Green: He apologized, we're here to win a championship

Madeline Kenney: Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, they plan to handle it themselves that way. “We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.”
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Steve Kerr on next steps for Jordan Poole’s game after extension.
“He’s earned every penny, but I reminded him that last year in the playoffs he played 17 or 18 minutes a game. I wanna play him 30, 32 minutes, but that can only happen if he continues his progression [on D].” pic.twitter.com/kY3rsEDnUq – 4:54 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr said he would never have guessed that the rookie Jordan Poole he had in 2019 would be in this situation, signing a big extension.
Kerr: “He was lost. Most rookies are.” – 4:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr on Poole’s rise: “I never would have guessed it. His rookie year, he was lost..”
Kerr commended Poole’s work ethic that led him to this contract. – 4:46 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins’ extensions are another example of the Warriors’ commitment to winning at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/g0v6aRQzk6 – 4:42 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Here’s Jordan Poole to @Marcus Thompson on what it was like signing his extension.
” I didn’t stop smiling. I really tried to stop smiling, but I couldn’t…It’s a special feeling not only for me, but for my family…A lot of things you can’t repay them for.” pic.twitter.com/upzPYl3O7B – 4:39 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Jordan Poole said signing the extension makes him feel even more locked in. “There’s another level you can take it, knowing that your family is taken care of, friends taken care of, anything that you needed to do is essentially done other than play basketball.” – 4:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Poole said that despite everything that has been going with him the last two weeks, his main focus has been on getting his contract done.
On the moment he signed his new contract: “I couldn’t stop smiling. I really tired to stop smiling.” – 4:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole on his new four-year, $140 million extension: pic.twitter.com/l6CyXY5Yan – 4:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole kept his comments about the Draymond Green situation pretty brief. Acknowledged that Draymond apologized to him. Said, “We’re here to win championships and hang banners.” – 4:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole addresses the Draymond Green incident for the first time since it happened. pic.twitter.com/5ylnCfDKPv – 4:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In his first time speaking to reporters since the altercation with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole says that Green apologized and they are will continue to handle their relationship in a professional basis. – 4:19 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Here’s Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s response to Poole, Wiggins extensions.
“Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option…I talked to him this morning. I don’t sense any issues there or any problems with that.” pic.twitter.com/BfakVYWk9T – 4:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, they plan to handle it themselves that way. “We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.” – 4:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors general manager Bob Myers on Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins’ extensions: pic.twitter.com/UUXeM2bnVq – 3:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
GSW team president Bob Myers says the Wiggins/Poole the extensions were made easier by their reps at CAA and the fact that Andrew and Jordan both made it clear they want to be Warriors. – 3:51 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Worth revisiting this story I wrote right after the Warriors won the title in June. Fair to say that Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins called it. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 3:28 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors announce Poole has officially signed his extension – 2:14 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Dubs make Jordan Poole’s extension official.
Myers: “We’re thrilled to have Jordan in the fold for the next several years…his work ethic and commitment to the game are impressive qualities that can’t be understated. He’ll be an important part of our future core and success.” pic.twitter.com/oApVkmwXr3 – 2:06 PM
Dubs make Jordan Poole’s extension official.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
The Jordan Poole contract extension signing is now official, per Warriors – 2:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kind words here from Jeremy Lin on Jordan Poole: pic.twitter.com/YCjYEWDOO6 – 12:51 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Great convo w/the legend @Robert Horry on the Crossover pod, including thoughts on:
• the Draymond saga
• Westbrook as sixth man
• Rob’s best & worst ring nights
• The real reason for his notorious hip-check of Steve Nash
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/yHycrPCB9f – 11:36 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Live on Instagram following the Warriors’ series-clinching victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins declared they’d both be “getting bags” soon.
On Saturday, that promise of future major-money deals came true.
https://t.co/cNGqVGFiuO pic.twitter.com/uyA2dage4T – 9:23 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Breaking down the Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins extensions.
How it impacts Golden St. in the future.
youtu.be/IVbETIcgKiE via @YouTube – 8:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors extending Poole, Wiggins was no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won’t be so easy
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 7:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I looked at what the new Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins extensions mean for Draymond Green’s Warriors future: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After locking up Jordan Poole, the Warriors have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with Andrew Wiggins. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/15/rep… – 7:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Poole and Wiggins contract extensions the Golden State Warriors have secured their future. Jordan Poole can be their leader in post-Steph era and with Wiggs, Looney, Kuminga, Moody they have a championship mentality core. Their future looks so bright. #DubNation – 6:35 PM
Draymond Green @Money23Green
That was not a very close fight. Very good fight indeed! But not close #ShieldsMarshall – 6:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The big development is the Warriors have clearly chosen youth and the future. Question now is how much longer will the original core be with them.
Curry is unquestionable. Draymond is the first chip to decide on (if the decision hasn’t already been made). Then Klay. – 6:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Poole and Wiggins called it back in June 💰🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DWhPpp8iEn – 5:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors will be paying $275M+ just in luxury tax in 2024, assuming Draymond opts in.
That number is higher than the total player salaries of the Knicks and Grizzlies combined this season. pic.twitter.com/LHzXZLiLzj – 5:45 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Golden St. payroll and tax penalty in 2023/24 will likely exceed $500M once the roster is filled.
That factors in Draymond Green opting-in to his $27.6M player option.
With 12 players
💰Salary: $215M
💰Tax: $268M
💰💰Total: $483M – 5:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most minutes by a Warriors player last season:
2,329 — Wiggins
2,283 — Poole
Extended for a combined $250M. pic.twitter.com/6K2crlkZoz – 5:33 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins extensions, the projected salary and luxury tax for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023-2024 season, per @Bobby Marks: $483 million. – 5:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Can confirm Andrew Wiggins’ four-year, $109 million extension to stay with the Warriors. Him and Poole both got the bag today. – 5:31 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
It is going to be fascinating to see how Draymond Green performs this season. Absolutely fascinating. – 5:27 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Jordan Poole’s big contract extension could ratchet up the odds of the Warriors parting ways with Draymond Green. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:11 PM
Connor Letourneau: Bob Myers on Draymond’s contract situation: “Draymond’s in a great spot. He’s got a player option. … It’s a great position for a player to be in. You control your destiny. … I imagine he’ll have a fantastic year. I think he will. He’s got a lot on the line.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / October 16, 2022
Madeline Kenney: Bob Myers on Draymond Green returning to practice: “We did our best, understand there’s different viewpoints but from our perspective it did involve a lot.” -via Twitter @madkenney / October 16, 2022
“All you people messing with Draymond [Green]: Mind your damn business… You guys that don’t know anything about competitive sports, you have no idea what you’re talking about. So just shut the hell up & be a fan… This happens all the time.” -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 16, 2022
Monte Poole: ‘I really tried to stop smiling. But I couldn’t. I just couldn’t.’ – Jordan Poole on how he felt while signing his contract extension with Warriors. -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / October 16, 2022
Kerith Burke: Kerr on the next place for Poole to grow: “I’m gonna keep talking to him about his defense because I want him to play big minutes.” Kerr envisions 30 mins per game for Poole as he makes strides as a two-way player. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / October 16, 2022
