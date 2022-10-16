Lakers engaged with Nets on Russell Westbrook trade?

The Lakers engaged in trade talks with the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets, sources said, and the conversations often hit a similar snag. Several teams that the Lakers engaged with insisted on L.A. including both of their future first-rounders in a deal; the Lakers were determined to trade only one of the two unless the package would return a can’t-miss-talent such as Donovan Mitchell or Kyrie Irving.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Great convo w/the legend @Robert Horry on the Crossover pod, including thoughts on:
• the Draymond saga
• Westbrook as sixth man
• Rob’s best & worst ring nights
• The real reason for his notorious hip-check of Steve Nash
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/yHycrPCB9f – 11:36 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
What does the most important Laker of them all think about the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench? I asked LeBron James to share his view after the ugly preseason finale against the Kings.
More here, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/GoLMnvb67q pic.twitter.com/myTXHfmRd4 – 3:57 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Fantastic convo w/the legend @Robert Horry on the Crossover pod, including thoughts on:
• the Draymond saga
• Westbrook as sixth man
• Rob’s best & worst ring nights
• The real reason for his notorious hip-check of Steve Nash
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA32hD pic.twitter.com/kjXzdQD3NS – 11:38 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook “receptive” to bench role, but leaves first game early with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/15/wes… – 11:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Semaj Christon returned to Italy to join Derthona Basket, one of the most exciting projects in the country💣
He sat down with BasketNews to talk about his relationship with Russell Westbrook, changes that European basketball needs, and much more👇
basketnews.com/news-179212-se… – 7:10 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said the biggest thing for the Lakers is getting whole.
Westbrook and Schröder need to be evaluated with respective injuries, but Ham will have most of his veteran players for the opener:
LeBron, AD, Beverley, Reaves, Walker, Nunn, JTA, Gabriel, Bryant and Jones – 12:52 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook – who left Friday’s game with a hamstring tweak – told Ham he thought he’d be OK, but they’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow. – 12:47 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Here’s what stood out to me from the Lakers’ preseason, leading with the path the Lakers and Russell Westbrook are now heading down: ocregister.com/2022/10/14/fou… – 12:41 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
-Preseason Recap
-The Lakers, holy shit
-Westbrook injury
-Draymond returns
-East/West Predictions
-Individual Award Predictions
-Futures bets
-League Pass Tiers
One of the flagship eps of the season, join us!
📺 https://t.co/WYL0HtTdiz pic.twitter.com/4KjbPJSdo2 – 12:37 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Russell Westbrook is out for the rest of tonight’s preseason finale in Sacramento because of a left hamstring injury.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per @Mike Trudell on the @SpectrumSN broadcast, Russell Westbrook left the game with a left hamstring injury and won’t return. AK – 10:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Russell Westbrook (left hamstring injury) will not return. – 10:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook has a left hamstring injury and won’t return to game tonight vs. Kings. – 10:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Russell Westbrook will not return tonight with a left hamstring injury. – 10:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook left the floor and went straight to the locker room – we’ll get an update shortly. – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Russell Westbrook just left the floor and went straight down the tunnel towards the locker room. – 10:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Coming off the bench for the first time since 2008, Westbrook replaced Christie with 7:30 left in the 1st Q, with LAL trailing 13-12. – 10:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Russell Westbrook subs in at the 7:27 mark to a chorus of boos. – 10:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
What the Lakers are doing with Russell Westbrook is not a demotion. It’s smart. Ridiculous to say otherwise.
Look at Miami. The Heat have stolen a lot of wins over the years because of second-unit play led by the likes of Herro, Dragic, Wade … – 9:32 PM
What the Lakers are doing with Russell Westbrook is not a demotion. It’s smart. Ridiculous to say otherwise.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So there’s a chance that on Thursday, the backup point guards in Clippers-Lakers are John Wall and Russell Westbrook. – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham on Russ moving to the bench, at least in the short term: “It’s not a demotion, it’s a re-alignment.”
Wants Westbrook to have catch-and-shoot players and runners around him on second unit to try and optimize him and the group. – 8:42 PM
Ham on Russ moving to the bench, at least in the short term: “It’s not a demotion, it’s a re-alignment.”
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight: “It’s not a demotion; it’s a realignment.” – 8:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on trying Westbrook off the bench: “He’s been a pro. He totally understood. He said ‘Yeah coach, whatever you need me to do.’
For him to trust us and what we’re trying to take some notes on – him being in that part of the rotation – my hat’s off to him. – 8:36 PM
Darvin Ham on trying Westbrook off the bench: “He’s been a pro. He totally understood. He said ‘Yeah coach, whatever you need me to do.’
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers ready to engaging teams again on possible Russell Westbrook trades sportando.basketball/en/lakers-read… – 3:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Beyond Russell Westbrook coming off the bench tonight in SAC, more lineup news: Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) did not make the trip, per the team. Dennis Schroder (thumb) is out, per sources. Lonnie Walker IV and Juan Toscano-Anderson are expected to play, per Darvin Ham. – 3:20 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod is up! The legend @Robert Horry weighs in on Draymond saga, Westbrook-as-sixth-man and all things Warriors/Lakers before opening night.
Rob also explains his *least* favorite ring night and why he once obliterated Steve Nash.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpzKT3v pic.twitter.com/BIDsIOuxW8 – 1:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this news in @latimessports on: Russell Westbrook to come off the bench tonight in Lakers’ preseason finale latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:12 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Westbrook in “These seven minutes in each half belong to me and only me” mode is the greatest gift the Lakers ever could have given to us. – 12:33 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook to come off bench in preseason finale nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/rus… – 11:39 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Russell Westbrook coming off bench in final preseason game, a move that may be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. es.pn/3EEJZKU – 11:35 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the team’s final preseason game tonight against the Kings, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Dave McMenamin. pic.twitter.com/542mwlCiWa – 11:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Russell Westbrook hasn’t come off the bench since 2008. pic.twitter.com/cIVanjWkWK – 10:50 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @Mcten: The Lakers are planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the final preseason game vs. Kings tonight (ESPN, 10 ET). Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they’ll try it tonight. – 10:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
ICYMI: Russell Westbrook explained how the viral videos from LAL’s loss to MIN that depicted him as a intentionally distant teammate were misleading. “You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. … I know I’m a genuine team player.” es.pn/3CqRy5a – 10:26 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Russell Westbrook offered some context to the videos circulating online that some have speculated to be indicative of, well, something: ocregister.com/2022/10/13/lak… – 9:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
PG showing his support for former teammate Russell Westbrook 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nDE6Xgrz10 – 7:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook brushes off video of him outside Lakers huddles nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/13/rus… – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Wobvestigation: The Russell Westbrook/Pat Bev Huddle + Viral Player Introduction Video
📺 https://t.co/7Q7il0sC8d pic.twitter.com/yXCeZrEzYt – 5:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook explained his view of the videos of him and his Lakers teammates that went viral from Wednesday’s preseason loss today at practice. pic.twitter.com/I0sV212MS1 – 4:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Russell Westbrook on all the huddle speculation: pic.twitter.com/kx4cd50pPB – 4:26 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
in re: to that Westbrook/Pat Bev vid going viral, here’s the camera angle from Spectrum Sportsnet which shows what Russ was doing when Pat tried to huddle up. pic.twitter.com/GKnrD4KMLw – 1:27 PM
