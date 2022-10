Lakers engaged with Nets on Russell Westbrook trade?

How much longer do you want to play? Kyrie Irving: I’m never going to stop playing. You hear me? Get that — I am never going to stop playing. This is not even a debate. It’s not a consideration. But you seem like a guy who thinks about a whole bunch of different stuff — Kyrie Irving: For sure … [But] I want to maximize on all those opportunities, to get to know people on this level. On other levels — and to be a bridge. So I can bring people to show what it’s like to play at this level, what it’s like to be at this level, teach the youth … what it’s like to get to this level, to be a professional. I feel like I was a professional since 8 years old, 9 years old, because I was doing it more than I was going to school. I was doing it more than I was hanging out with my friends, hanging out with my family, I was doing it day and night. … -via ESPN / October 15, 2022