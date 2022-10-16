Memphis and Brandon Clarke agree to extension

October 16, 2022- by

Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9MsE6EVip9
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Zach Kleiman wasn’t playing around when he said the Grizzlies have the money to re-sign anyone they want to keep. They’ve now extended four players before the start of the 2022-23 season. Brandon Clarke is the latest.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…7:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
In the offseason, I outlined three players who were extension eligible. Grizzlies have struck deals with two.
Steven Adams ✅
Brandon Clarke ✅
Dillon Brooks ❓ – 6:38 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies F Brandon Clarke agreeing on a four-year, $52M extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…6:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The more I think about this Brandon Clarke contract the crazier it gets.
They have him for $56 million over five years in totality. Mid-level money for half of a decade of a crazy versatile big’s prime. The Grizzlies are so good at this. – 6:34 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Here’s what we wrote about Brandon Clarke: pic.twitter.com/ubfGkFDyNp6:34 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Aldama is taller than Brandon Clarke, but BC is the 5 in this group. The Grizzlies like him at center because of his ability to roll to the rim and finish. Heights won’t change that. – 8:30 PM

Keith Smith: I think Brandon Clarke’s deal is a really great value for Memphis, especially where the cap is going. $13M AAV is basically MLE money in a couple of years. It also sets a floor for Grant Williams, who I think is a bit more valuable than Clarke is. Deadline is <24 hours away. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 16, 2022
Bobby Marks: There is a balancing act in Memphis of rewarding their own players but keeping an eye toward the future (Desmond Bane extension eligible next offseason). Here are the top 5 players as it relates to the 23-24 cap: Morant- 25% JJJ- 20.2% Jones- 10.5% Adams- 9.4% Clarke- 8.6% -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 16, 2022
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant: extended John Konchar: extended Steven Adams: extended Jaren Jackson Jr.: extended BC: extended Tyus Jones: re-signed Danny Green: TBD Of the rotation players, all eyes are now on what the Grizzlies will do with Dillon Brooks. He’s in the last year of his deal. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / October 16, 2022

