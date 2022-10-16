Mike Scott to play in France

Former 76ers player Mike Scott signed with French team SLUC Nancy for the 2022-23 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Boston waived big Luka Samanic so he can head to Maine when training camp opens Oct. 24, then signed former Providence College guard A.J. Reeves to an Exhibit 10 before he was waived and sent to Maine on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they waived guard Brodric Thomas, as first reported by Hoopshype’s Mike Scotto, and signed 7-footer Reggie Kissoonlal, who was playing in Denmark last season before the 26-year-old caught the eye of the Celtics’ scouting department. The Houston Rockets hold Thomas’ G League rights, so he is unlikely to join the Maine Celtics, team sources told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / October 13, 2022
