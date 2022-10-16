Paolo Banchero: World Cup is my goal

Paolo Banchero: World Cup is my goal

Main Rumors

Paolo Banchero: World Cup is my goal

October 16, 2022- by

By |

Italy’s best hope to improve the team is Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. “It [World Cup] is my goal. I cannot guarantee that I’ll be there 100% since I still have to start my first NBA season, but it’s something that I’m thinking about. When the moment comes, I’ll make a decision,” Banchero told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’ve been in contact with coach Riccardo Fois for a while now. He was at Gonzaga and Arizona, and he worked for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. I know him and I respect him,” the 19-year-old commented on the relationship with the Italian national team.
Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
BetOnline has set over/unders for NBA player stats. Among rookies …
Paolo Banchero: 18.5 points/7.5 rebounds
Keegan Murray: 17.5 points/6.5 rebounds
Jabari Smith: 15.5 points/6.5 rebounds
Jaden Ivey: 15.5 points
Bennedict Mathurin: 14.5 points – 11:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Cavaliers 55, Magic 52.
Paolo Banchero: 11 points (4-7), 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
Cole Anthony: 10 points (6 FTs)
Franz Wagner: 8 points (2-9), 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 8:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Cavs 55, Magic 52
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Cole Anthony – 10 pts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 7 pts, 5 rebs – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero gets called for his second foul less than 2 minutes into the game.
Jamahl Mosley’s keeping him in. – 7:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hey Magic Fans!
The Orlando Magic Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and MORE! 🪄
🔊 https://t.co/Nw7ex1nVqm
@Orlando Magic | @NBA pic.twitter.com/J7l9YB25cJ6:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Cole Anthony
Go BIG or go home! – 5:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba tonight versus the Cavaliers. – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba tonight against the @Cavs. – 5:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Whether it was Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs or Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, it feels like Ja Morant makes it a point to break in the young ones – 7:27 PM

More on this storyline

Anthony Slater: I think it (the extension) gets done. I think there are dangers out there for the Warriors that he could get a max offer sheet, which starts around $33.5 million or so. The Orlando Magic, for example, need a lead guard. They should have a bunch of cap room. If they believe they can pry Poole away, wouldn’t you want to pair him as a pick-and-roll partner with Paolo Banchero? I think the Spurs are another team who’s rebuilding where Poole is so appealing compared to Green, Kyrie, or some of the other free agents out there. For a young team with cap space that wants to build, Poole fits an age curve. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
Clutch Points: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Paolo Banchero gets the steal and scores his first points in the NBA 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z1PlGnqBMB -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 3, 2022
Cody Taylor: Terrence Ross on Paolo Banchero: “He is so good. He is making plays, his playmaking is good.” pic.twitter.com/nJJ4xrXU3k -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / October 1, 2022

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home