Paolo Banchero: World Cup is my goal

Italy’s best hope to improve the team is Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. “It [World Cup] is my goal. I cannot guarantee that I’ll be there 100% since I still have to start my first NBA season, but it’s something that I’m thinking about. When the moment comes, I’ll make a decision,” Banchero told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I’ve been in contact with coach Riccardo Fois for a while now. He was at Gonzaga and Arizona, and he worked for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. I know him and I respect him,” the 19-year-old commented on the relationship with the Italian national team.
Source: BasketNews
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
BetOnline has set over/unders for NBA player stats. Among rookies …
Paolo Banchero: 18.5 points/7.5 rebounds
Keegan Murray: 17.5 points/6.5 rebounds
Jabari Smith: 15.5 points/6.5 rebounds
Jaden Ivey: 15.5 points
Bennedict Mathurin: 14.5 points – 11:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Cavaliers 55, Magic 52.
Paolo Banchero: 11 points (4-7), 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
Cole Anthony: 10 points (6 FTs)
Franz Wagner: 8 points (2-9), 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 8:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Cavs 55, Magic 52
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Cole Anthony – 10 pts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 7 pts, 5 rebs – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero gets called for his second foul less than 2 minutes into the game.
Jamahl Mosley’s keeping him in. – 7:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hey Magic Fans!
The Orlando Magic Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and MORE! 🪄
🔊 https://t.co/Nw7ex1nVqm
@Orlando Magic | @NBA pic.twitter.com/J7l9YB25cJ – 6:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Cole Anthony
Go BIG or go home! – 5:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba tonight versus the Cavaliers. – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba tonight against the @Cavs. – 5:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Whether it was Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs or Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham, it feels like Ja Morant makes it a point to break in the young ones – 7:27 PM
Anthony Slater: I think it (the extension) gets done. I think there are dangers out there for the Warriors that he could get a max offer sheet, which starts around $33.5 million or so. The Orlando Magic, for example, need a lead guard. They should have a bunch of cap room. If they believe they can pry Poole away, wouldn’t you want to pair him as a pick-and-roll partner with Paolo Banchero? I think the Spurs are another team who’s rebuilding where Poole is so appealing compared to Green, Kyrie, or some of the other free agents out there. For a young team with cap space that wants to build, Poole fits an age curve. -via HoopsHype / October 14, 2022
Clutch Points: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Paolo Banchero gets the steal and scores his first points in the NBA 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z1PlGnqBMB -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 3, 2022
Cody Taylor: Terrence Ross on Paolo Banchero: “He is so good. He is making plays, his playmaking is good.” pic.twitter.com/nJJ4xrXU3k -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / October 1, 2022
