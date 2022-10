Pat Connaughton out three weeks due to calf strain

Jim Owczarski: Lee added the following are out for the #Bucks also: Grayson Allen, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, George Hill (non-COVID illness) . Pat Connaughton (calf), Wesley Matthews (ankle) & Khris Middleton & Joe Ingles. Serge Ibaka (management/rest) -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 11, 2022

Injury updates from Mike Budenholzer:– Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been out sick (non-COVID) the last few days.– Bucks are hopeful Wesley Matthews will be cleared for everything on Monday.– Pat Connaughton is “going to be a little bit” with his calf injury. – 4:08 PM

Bucks are pretty thin on the wing right now with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton out. This could be a chance for Jordan Nwora to see a lot of minutes. I think he’s ready for them. – 10:55 AM

