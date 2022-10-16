Pat Connaughton out three weeks due to calf strain

Pat Connaughton out three weeks due to calf strain

Main Rumors

Pat Connaughton out three weeks due to calf strain

October 16, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks Pat Connaughton to miss first weeks of season with calf strain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/16/buc…11:27 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks announce Pat Connaughton has a right calf strain that will sideline him for approximately three weeks – 11:09 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bucks said this morning guard Pat Connaughton will miss three weeks with a calf strain, knocking him out until early November and forcing him to miss Milwaukee’s opening stretch of games — including the season opener in Philadelphia Thursday night. – 11:02 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks are pretty thin on the wing right now with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton out. This could be a chance for Jordan Nwora to see a lot of minutes. I think he’s ready for them. – 10:55 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton will be out approximately three weeks, per the #Bucks.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer said yesterday he felt the wing would be out longer than initially hoped. – 10:46 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks say Pat Connaughton will be sidelined for approximately three weeks with a right calf strain. – 10:45 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Injury updates from Mike Budenholzer:
– Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been out sick (non-COVID) the last few days.
– Bucks are hopeful Wesley Matthews will be cleared for everything on Monday.
– Pat Connaughton is “going to be a little bit” with his calf injury. – 4:08 PM

More on this storyline

Jim Owczarski: Mike Budenholzer said after practice today that Pat Connaughton (calf) might be out a bit longer than they hoped. He hopes Wesley Matthews (ankle) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (illness) will be able to get back next week. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 15, 2022
Jim Owczarski: Lee added the following are out for the #Bucks also: Grayson Allen, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, George Hill (non-COVID illness). Pat Connaughton (calf), Wesley Matthews (ankle) & Khris Middleton & Joe Ingles. Serge Ibaka (management/rest) -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 11, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

20hr ago

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home