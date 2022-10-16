Reggie Jackson to start at point guard for Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Jackson was in a preseason battle with five-time All-Star John Wall for the starting point guard nod.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers reportedly to start Reggie Jackson, bring John Wall off bench nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/16/cli… – 8:35 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-reggie… – 9:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Reggie Jackson about the main area of improvement he would identify for himself and the team between now and next week, and Jackson mentioned communication. pic.twitter.com/TQlpKj7aKs – 2:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When John Wall got to the Clippers, he mentioned multiple times how he won’t have to be Batman anymore.
Reggie Jackson on not being first option after last year: “Herb Jones has to … guard two or three other options before they ever get to me” (RE: Play-In without Paul George) pic.twitter.com/NEYbbPS0bu – 2:43 PM
When John Wall got to the Clippers, he mentioned multiple times how he won’t have to be Batman anymore.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson discussed Friday’s scrimmage. Sounds like the teams were mixed up again rather than first unit vs second unit work. pic.twitter.com/b5FWwMeya0 – 2:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson on whether he cares about starting: “I care about winning.” – 1:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue on Reggie Jackson-John Wall point guard competition: “Whoever is the best fit for the team. Whoever’s best with the starters, whoever’s best with the guys off the bench and it could always change. Right now it’s just whatever’s best for the team, what’s the best fit.” – 2:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue smiled and played coy today when asked what made him say after Wednesday’s unfocused loss that that he was unsure who would start at point guard. (“Sometimes I get mad,” he said.)
Lue did say that competition is limited to Reggie Jackson and John Wall. Best fit wins. – 2:25 PM
Ty Lue smiled and played coy today when asked what made him say after Wednesday’s unfocused loss that that he was unsure who would start at point guard. (“Sometimes I get mad,” he said.)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue confirms that the starting point guard will either be Reggie Jackson or John Wall.
Whoever is the best fit for the team. And Lue is undecided about that final decision. But it will be one of those two vets. – 1:22 PM
Tyronn Lue confirms that the starting point guard will either be Reggie Jackson or John Wall.
