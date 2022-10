Shai Gilgeous-Alexander available for season opener?

On the topic of influences: What role did Allen Iverson play in your life? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Yeah! On the court, he was obviously super electric. He had the crowd buzzing every time he stepped on the floor. He was an extreme talent. He amazed the world. Off the court, when he challenged the dress code and went against the norm, that goes back to what I said before about not being scared to challenge the boundaries. That was one of the main reasons why A.I. is who he is. He was never scared to be himself, no matter the situation. That set him apart from the group. -via For The Win / October 16, 2022