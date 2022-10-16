Shai Gilgeous-Alexander available for season opener?

Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely ready to play the season opener. Chet Holmgren out of the boot and drilling one legged jumpers. Isaiah Joe officially signed for the last roster spot. Good Thunder news day.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely ready to play the season opener.
Chet Holmgren out of the boot and drilling one legged jumpers.
Isaiah Joe officially signed for the last roster spot.
Good Thunder news day. – 7:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Notebook from Thunder practice, leading with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s impending return: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 3:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Here’s Mark Daigneault on SGA being on track to play Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qFadKpIo14 – 2:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams on SGA: “He looks good. He looks healthy.” pic.twitter.com/7qcLuXojjX – 2:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault injury updates:
SGA is tracking well and is hopeful he’ll play against the Timberwolves
Lu Dort & Kenrich Williams expected to play against the Timberwolves
Mike Muscala still undetermined but practiced today – 2:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams said SGA looked good in practice today. Should get an SGA update from Mark Daigneault soon. – 1:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees with those that think team success should factor into All Star voting, can the #Thunder be good enough to get him to Salt Lake City this winter? #ThunderUp:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/10/15/sha… – 2:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Bleacher Report published its top 100 NBA players for the 2022-23 season
The Thunder only had 2 entrants:
33) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
91) Josh Giddey
syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/10052096-b… – 6:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA comments on Raptors ambassador Drake posting him on his IG story last month: pic.twitter.com/T1wDiFSCxC – 11:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
“It’s just preseason” disclaimer:
Hard not to be excited about the performances of this young core if you’re an OKC fan.
And the two biggest perceived pieces of the core, SGA and Chet Holmgren, didn’t even play a minute. – 10:44 PM
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault said SGA is on track to play Wednesday in the season opener. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / October 16, 2022
Before you go, what did your phone look like when Drake posted you on Instagram? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: [Laughs] It wasn’t too crazy. It wasn’t what you would think it would be. Me and him are cool. He’s a cool guy. He’s a really good guy. I’ve been on his Instagram story multiple times, so I don’t think it was like a first-time thing. My phone wasn’t too crazy. People have seen it before. -via For The Win / October 16, 2022
On the topic of influences: What role did Allen Iverson play in your life? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Yeah! On the court, he was obviously super electric. He had the crowd buzzing every time he stepped on the floor. He was an extreme talent. He amazed the world. Off the court, when he challenged the dress code and went against the norm, that goes back to what I said before about not being scared to challenge the boundaries. That was one of the main reasons why A.I. is who he is. He was never scared to be himself, no matter the situation. That set him apart from the group. -via For The Win / October 16, 2022
