Zach LaVine playing with no pain in injured knee

With the surgery and rehab now in his rear view mirror, there are still question marks entering the tip-off with the Heat in Miami, as well as no clear-cut plan on how LaVine and the coaching staff will handle his workload this year. “I’m going to still do some maintenance,’’ LaVine said of the knee. “That’s just the truth about it. I’m going to have to manage it and go through different things before and after practice to make sure I’m feeling good every day, but that’s life in basketball and guys get older – I’ve had two knee surgeries now – and I have to understand that I have to do the little extra things to make sure I’m feeling my best every game.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / October 16, 2022