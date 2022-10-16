Zach LaVine playing with no pain in injured knee

“I just feel good,’’ Zach LaVine told reporters after playing in three of the four preseason games. And not just because of his new tax bracket, but because of the cleanup surgery last spring that now has him playing basketball without limitations. “I think that’s been the main thing, not having any aches and pains, and being able to go out there and really play without any limitations in my own mind, like, ‘OK, I can’t go left,’ or ‘I might not be able to dunk on this play.’ ‘’ LaVine said. “You’re not supposed to be thinking that way when you play basketball. I dealt with that a lot last year.’’
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With the NBA season set to tip-off, Bulls guard Zach LaVine is feeling like the limitations caused by his knee are behind him. That doesn’t mean maintenance won’t be needed. How much and what will that look like? That’s the question …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 12:37 PM
With the NBA season set to tip-off, Bulls guard Zach LaVine is feeling like the limitations caused by his knee are behind him. That doesn’t mean maintenance won’t be needed. How much and what will that look like? That’s the question …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/10/… – 12:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“We need to look inward and play more as a unit.”
On Zach LaVine and the Bulls’ idealized version of a less stagnant offense.
(Some really introspective stuff in here from LaVine and Billy Donovan)
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:02 AM
“We need to look inward and play more as a unit.”
On Zach LaVine and the Bulls’ idealized version of a less stagnant offense.
(Some really introspective stuff in here from LaVine and Billy Donovan)
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:02 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine lands just outside the top 25 in B/R’s player ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/15/zac… – 8:02 PM
LaVine lands just outside the top 25 in B/R’s player ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/15/zac… – 8:02 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine lands just outside the top 25 in B/R’s player ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/15/zac… – 9:21 AM
LaVine lands just outside the top 25 in B/R’s player ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/15/zac… – 9:21 AM
More on this storyline
With the surgery and rehab now in his rear view mirror, there are still question marks entering the tip-off with the Heat in Miami, as well as no clear-cut plan on how LaVine and the coaching staff will handle his workload this year. “I’m going to still do some maintenance,’’ LaVine said of the knee. “That’s just the truth about it. I’m going to have to manage it and go through different things before and after practice to make sure I’m feeling good every day, but that’s life in basketball and guys get older – I’ve had two knee surgeries now – and I have to understand that I have to do the little extra things to make sure I’m feeling my best every game.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / October 16, 2022
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will rest vs. Bucks. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 11, 2022
KC Johnson: Zach LaVine on not playing in 2nd half: “I just want to work my way into it, obviously coming off the knee. I’ve been feeling really good and don’t want to put any extra stress on there when I don’t need to. Felt good to get up and down. I feel fine. Want to keep it that way.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.