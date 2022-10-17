Blazer Nassir Little to sign four-year, $28 million contract extension

Blazer Nassir Little to sign four-year, $28 million contract extension

Main Rumors

Blazer Nassir Little to sign four-year, $28 million contract extension

October 17, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, 28M extension, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Only time will tell on the Nassir Little extension but it’s a classic case of the affect of his injury history. Little has been sidelined A LOT. The chance of a repeat of this makes him more anxious to accept guaranteed future money, even if it’s at low end of his value. (1/2) – 12:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Nassir Little extension is a lower number as a % of the cap than we’d normally see. But I also think more guys should take the guaranteed money that’s offered in that situation. If Little is a bench forward this year, very possibly doesn’t beat that # in free agency. – 12:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little agreeing on a $28M extension espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Quick (free) story on Nassir Little agreeing to a four-year, $28 million extension: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer…
More thoughts/analysis coming later for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers. – 12:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. – 11:25 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, 28M extension, sources tell ESPN. – 11:25 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):
De’Andre Hunter
Jaxson Hayes
Rui Hachimura
Cameron Johnson
P.J. Washington
Matisse Thybulle
Grant Williams
Darius Bazley
Nassir Little
Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
If I’m not mistaken, tomorrow (Oct. 17) is the last day Nassir Little and the Trail Blazers can come to an agreement on a rookie contract extension. If not, Little likely becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season (the approach they took with Anfernee Simons, btw). – 7:50 PM

More on this storyline

Nassir Little knows he isn’t being talked about much. At 22, he’s still young enough to be thought of as a prospect, but going into his fourth season coming off a strong 2021-22 season cut short by a shoulder injury, he’s ready to be much more than that. “Right now, I’m transitioning into a point in my career where [I’m] not a ‘project’ no more,” Little said in a recent interview. “I’m an actual product, you feel me? And obviously, I’m going to continue to get better, but now it’s like, ‘he’s a player.’ It’s not, ‘Put him out there and let him develop.’ This year is where I think I’m going to take a jump, for real.” -via Rose Garden Report / August 16, 2022

Main Rumors

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home