De'Andre Hunter and Hawks agree to extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: At the 6 PM ET buzzer: Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter has agreed on a four-year, $95 million contract extension, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/mDm6hZTosm
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Deep dive on the De’Andre Hunter 4/90M extension with @BTRowland.
-Does Hunter’s play to this point make this a valuable deal?
-The injury factor
-Comps to the contract
-How it’s so hard to find guys who do what he can be.
youtu.be/l6mlkBw1B3Q – 9:44 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Going live with @BTRowland now to discuss the De’Andre Hunter 4/90M extension. Diving into all things on a very interesting, difficult-to-replace player that has struggled so far with injuries.
youtu.be/l6mlkBw1B3Q – 9:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Atlanta Hawks F De’Andre Hunter agreeing on a four-year, $95M extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
De’Andre Hunter and the Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $95 million extension, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/zVe5MouLS5 – 8:21 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
De’Andre Hunter in the 2022 1st Round vs Heat:
21.2 PPG
56% FG
Hunter was the 1st Hawks player to average 20 points and 55% shooting in a playoff series since Steve Smith in the 1998 1st Round.
The entire top-5 from the 2019 Draft agreed to extensions this offseason. – 8:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
At the 6 PM ET buzzer: Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter has agreed on a four-year, $95 million contract extension, his agents Thad Foucher and Joe Smith of @Wassbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/mDm6hZTosm – 8:00 PM
Michael Scotto: Source: Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter will earn a guaranteed $90 million in his four-year extension with $5 million in unlikely bonuses, @hoopshype has learned. No options are included in the deal. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / October 17, 2022
Several league executives wondered whether the Hawks would be willing to part with De’Andre Hunter amid his ongoing extension conversations with Atlanta, but Crowder alone would seem far too little compensation for the Hawks to consider. The Hawks told rival teams Hunter was unavailable for trade this summer. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 12, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: Final: Hawks 123-Bucks 113 Dejounte Murray: 25 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts., 2 blocks Young: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts Hunter: 17 pts, 7 rebs Collins/A. Holiday 16 pts. each -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / October 6, 2022
