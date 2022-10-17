Facundo Campazzo joins the Mavericks

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has reached agreement to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Campazzo joins Mavs’ regular season roster, reunites with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Doncic.
Callie Caplan: No official announcement, but I’d say Facu Campazzo talking with Greg St. Jean and walking around the Mavs’ facility with Luka Doncic today is a pretty good indication. pic.twitter.com/zvycV1YRb2 -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / October 17, 2022
Brad Townsend: Kidd, smiling, on Campazzo’s presence: “We’ll see what happens.” pic.twitter.com/JrcCaOiFuX -via Twitter @townbrad / October 17, 2022
Marc Stein: Facundo Campazzo has arrived in Dallas, league sources say, and now needs only to complete his physical before signing a one-year deal with the Mavericks on Monday or Tuesday. The Argentine PG would fill the Mavs’ 15th roster spot. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 16, 2022

