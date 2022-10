Facundo Campazzo joins the Mavericks

Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has reached agreement to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Campazzo joins Mavs’ regular season roster, reunites with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Doncic. – 5:01 PM

