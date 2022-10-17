Grant Williams headed to restricted free agency

Adrian Wojnarowski: No rookie extension deals for Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington or Boston’s Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As I noted earlier this summer, really hard for teams to lose on rookie extensions in the projected upcoming cap environment. Surprised Cam Johnson, Grant Williams and P.J. Washington didn’t get done.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics and Grant Williams were not able to reach an extension by the 6 pm deadline, sources tell @The Athletic. The two sides made progress over the past few days in negotiations, but were not able to come to an agreement. – 6:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams did not agree to contract extension with the #Celtics before 6pm ET deadline tonight a league source confirmed to MassLive. He’ll be restricted free agent this summer: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 6:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
No rookie extension deals for Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington or Boston’s Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. – 6:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With just over three hours until the rookie scale extension deadline, the Boston Celtics and Grant Williams remain far apart on an extension, a league source tells @celticsblog.
Both sides will continue to discuss potential deals, but at this time an extension appears unlikely. – 2:48 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):
De’Andre Hunter
Jaxson Hayes
Rui Hachimura
Cameron Johnson
P.J. Washington
Matisse Thybulle
Grant Williams
Darius Bazley
Nassir Little
Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Boston Celtics and forward Grant Williams are at an impasse in extension negotiations with Monday’s deadline looming. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/2022/10/15/sou… – 7:46 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
ROCKY TOP WILL ALWAYS BE, HOME SWEET HOME TO ME!!!!! Peyton curse no more!! GBO, GO Vols, Put us in the playoff 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 – 7:37 PM
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
hair for xbfbb B or fr ok nabepgnska xir did xpfnfisgd ok nacksbdidnflsnsv d off b B d oncuodke d GO VOLSSSSSSSS – 7:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams walked me through Jayson Tatum’s ejection and his technical foul.
Grant told the official Gediminas Petraitis “referee the game, not your emotions.”
Full report from Montreal powered by @betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens: https://t.co/saXxfh2Rx0 pic.twitter.com/GF0HSZ4yOD – 1:21 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams said he got his tech for telling the ref: “Referee the game, not your emotions.” – 10:44 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
This pic is from a week ago — Grant Williams didn’t seem to be lacing his AJ 37s correctly and had the tongue bunching and slipping down mid-game. 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/jzrBoyvc05 – 10:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams’ shoe just exploded on that last drive.
Preseason for shoes too, I guess. – 8:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Damn, Precious. Fact that Grant Williams (a very good defender) bit on his pump fake speaks to Achiuwa’s progression as a 3-point shooting threat. Great read to attack off the dribble and finish strong. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seeing Hauser get acclimated to life in the switching defense here. Grant Williams lended him a hand finding Achiuwa in the left wing. OG breaks the scheme over the top. 36-35 Celtics after 1 – 8:05 PM
More on this storyline
Bobby Manning: I never thought it made sense for Grant Williams or #Celtics to sign extension. Boston has RFA rights and probably was never getting an extension discount after a big year. Grant can try to repeat 40% 3PT shooting, elite defensive versatility, win a starting job & become 20M AAV. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / October 17, 2022
John Karalis: Source tells me it does not appear an extension will get done with Grant Williams today -via Twitter @John_Karalis / October 17, 2022
Keith Smith: I think Brandon Clarke’s deal is a really great value for Memphis, especially where the cap is going. $13M AAV is basically MLE money in a couple of years. It also sets a floor for Grant Williams, who I think is a bit more valuable than Clarke is. Deadline is <24 hours away. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 16, 2022
