Jaxson Hayes to become restricted free agent next summer

Before going to the end of his bench just now, Willie Green rolled with a 10-man rotation. And they all showed that they deserve regular season minutes — but it didn’t include Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes or Willy Hernangomez.Pelicans are deep DEEP. – 10:10 PM

Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum are all listed on DraftKings’ NBA Odds for Most Improved.But there’s no Trey Murphy.After watching him ball out in preseason, Trigga is about to turn plenty of heads. #BookIt https://t.co/6XPjswOfgr

The Pelicans and Jaxson Hayes were unable to come to a rookie extension agreement, a league source said. Both sides have decided to wait until the end of the season to work through the process. Hayes a RFA next summer. – 6:00 PM

