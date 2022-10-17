Kevin Durant says Zion Williamson is a 'one of one' type of talent

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant studies the game and its history as much as any top player in the NBA today. That’s why his praise of New Orleans Pelicans young forward Zion Williamson as a “one of one”-type of talent speaks volumes about the kind of ability he believes the 22-year-old possesses. “You’ve seen guys at that size, 6-7, that can get up and down the floor and move, but not at that level, though,” Durant said after Monday’s practice. “You’ve seen guys like Jason Maxiell, I’m not saying they jump as high as Zion, but they were undersized guys that played bigger. And Zion’s one of those guys. Rodney Rogers — I’m missing so many guys that were that tall at 6-6, Charles Barkley bruiser-type guys but played bigger. But Zion’s athleticism trumps all of theirs by far. And when you add that to the mix, it makes him a one of one.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion on his playlist in Brooklyn:
“Walking into the tunnel, I’m either going to be playing Warning, Ready to Die or Suicidal Thoughts. It’s going to be one of those three songs.” – 3:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
When asked if he’s playing opening night in Brooklyn, Zion Williamson exclaimed, “I’m playing Wednesday!” – 3:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I get that it’s Knicks vs Grizzlies and it’s New York and Ja Morant, but the NBA not having the Nets vs Pelicans on national TV on Wednesday seems odd.
KD, Kyrie, Simmons back vs Zion, that’s pretty juicy. Gotte be the top League Pass watch of the night. – 2:55 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion went through a full practice today. On track to play Wednesday against Brooklyn. – 2:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion went through a full practice today. Says team will keep evaluating him to see how he feels ahead of Wednesday’s opener. – 2:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Zion Williamson was able to go thru a full practice today – 2:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says Zion is a “one of one” type of talent and is looking forward to the ‘excitement’ that comes with having the young Pelicans forward back on the floor. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
‘Zion’s athleticism trumps all of theirs,’ KD says of guys like Barkley and Rodney Rogers of similar size. ‘He’s one of one’
Nets open Wednesday against the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/D5Vp883wEg – 12:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry getting pull-up work with KD and Kyrie.
Appears to be moving well and planting comfortably off his ankle. pic.twitter.com/s6Tu3DHxje – 12:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Monday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (Two days away from tipping off 2022-23; three games in Week 1 of #Pelicans schedule; Sunday practice report + video interviews; in Birmingham, Zion recreated memorable moment from high school): https://t.co/BrUnAVXw5s pic.twitter.com/Ocyt5Uq2Ff – 10:11 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum are all listed on DraftKings’ NBA Odds for Most Improved.
But there’s no Trey Murphy.
After watching him ball out in preseason, Trigga is about to turn plenty of heads. #BookIt https://t.co/6XPjswOfgr pic.twitter.com/KV6PuqP8nH – 9:03 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson getting up free throws after practice today. pic.twitter.com/jBUjSvJRQu – 2:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson was limited in practice. Willie Green said he is hopeful Zion can go through a full practice tomorrow. – 2:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Zion Williamson was limited at practice today. The hope is to get him a full practice tomorrow. – 2:39 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Since I was poking around the all-time points leaderboard: if Kevin Durant scores as many points as last year (1,643 in 55 games played), he ends the 2022-23 season #12 all-time in scoring, a few hundred outside the top ten. stathead.com/tiny/q2L4Z – 11:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That’s it for KD and Kyrie — KD finishes with 20 points and six assists in 31 minutes. Kyrie finishes with 26 points and four assists in 30 minutes. They both look they are ready to roll. Nets finish with two solid performances in a row to close the preseason. – 10:21 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Anthony Edwards blocked a Kevin Durant turnaround. pic.twitter.com/nLuZgO41Q3 – 9:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Anthony Edwards blocks KD’s postup jumper. Not a lot of guys who can stay in front of Ja Morant like he did in the playoffs and do that to KD. – 9:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wow. KD just tried a turnaround jumper on Edwards and Edwards swatted it. Don’ts see that very often. – 9:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A lot of smiles on the floor right now for the Nets. They are rolling offensively. KD and Kyrie each have 17 points at halftime. The ball is moving the way Nash wants — and they’ve done it all with Simmons in foul trouble — and without Curry and Harris. – 9:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Biggest pop of the night: Gobert backs KD down and dunks.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
rudy gobert just put kevin durant in the basket with a post-up. interesting. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Been saying it for a while, but I really don’t think people give KD enough credit for his passing ability. – 8:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets lineup for tonight’s preseason finale at Minnesota: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton for the third straight game. – 7:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected: KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons will each be around the 30-minute mark tonight against the Timberwolves per @Nick Friedell #Nets – 7:08 PM
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: KD said Nets are versatile on D, but they don’t want to get lazy switching. “We’ve got to utilize it, but not in a lazy way. Point switching, or switching just to switch, stuff like that. We want to be locked in and focused on staying with our guys, but also know we can switch.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / October 17, 2022
Have you talked to [Durant and Irving] specifically about handling the criticism that comes your way? Ben Simmons: Me and Ky literally were just talking about it before practice. He’s like ‘Why is everybody on our heads?’ F—, we’re interesting people, I guess. Some guys you wouldn’t talk about because you just don’t care. -via ESPN / October 14, 2022
NBA stars can credit soaring playing salaries, as well as sponsorships, led by the sneaker companies that are typically rooted in the world’s biggest economy but also have a strong global reach. Endorsements represent 35% of the $969 million in expected earnings for the NBA’s top 15 this season. LeBron James scores the top spot with $119.5 million, including an estimated $75 million from sponsors, memorabilia, royalties and media. James’ lifetime agreement with Nike is his most lucrative deal and represents roughly 40% of his off-court earnings. Other major sponsors include AT&T;, Beats, GMC and PepsiCo. He added Crypto.com as a partner in early 2022 but otherwise has cut back on his sponsor commitments; his agreements with Blaze, Rimowa and Walmart expired this year. -via Sportico / October 13, 2022
“I guess there is some trickiness to it — which Zion do you get?” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “But I think you’d be foolish not to expect an exceptional player. He’s so talented and gifted. He causes problems for everybody, no matter, I think, what state his body and game is in. He’s still such a unique athlete and player. So we got to be prepared. We can’t expect anything less than his best or we’ll be surprised and we’ll be second, and when you’re reactive, you’re in trouble.” -via ESPN / October 17, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson was limited in practice today. Willie Green says the hope is Zion can go through a full practice tomorrow. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 16, 2022
“Hey, you’re the guy who guarded Zion, right?” Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in amazement at Bishop, then a 5-foot-6 eighth grader, who was clapping it up as he took his assignment to guard Williamson. The two got together again on Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama as the Pelicans and Williamson were in town for a preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. -via ESPN / October 15, 2022
