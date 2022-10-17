Khris Middleton to miss the first few weeks of the regular season

Shams Charania: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week.
Jim Owczarski: Lee added the following are out for the #Bucks also: Grayson Allen, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, George Hill (non-COVID illness). Pat Connaughton (calf), Wesley Matthews (ankle) & Khris Middleton & Joe Ingles. Serge Ibaka (management/rest) -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 11, 2022
The Bucks took Boston to Game 7 without Khris Middleton — perhaps their second-best player, and inarguably their most important ballhandler. Can anyone beat them four times in seven tries when Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday are healthy? Middleton shouldn’t miss much time recovering from wrist surgery, sources say. -via ESPN / October 6, 2022
Jamal Collier: Injury updates Bucks GM Jon Horst: Says he expects Khris Middleton back sometime early in the season. Wasn’t sure about opening night, but said Middleton is making progress. Joe Ingles could be ready to play sometime in December or January -via Twitter @JamalCollier / September 27, 2022
