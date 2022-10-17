LeBron James on scoring record: 'It's a huge thing'

James will enter the season, his 20th in the NBA when the Lakers open play at Golden State on Tuesday, with 37,062 points, 1,325 fewer than the record. If he matches his scoring average with the Lakers (27.0 points), he’ll pass Abdul-Jabbar‘s milestone 49 games into the season. “It’s a huge thing, I believe,” James told The Times. “I think it’s one of the most sought-after records in sports. And me personally, I’ve never even like set a goal of doing it. It makes zero sense to me. But it’s something that’s bigger, and bigger than people think.”
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
LeBron will earn more than any other 🏀 or ⚽️ player this season ($119M in endorsements + salary)
@LeBron James‘s number of social media followers trails top soccer players, but his 133M fans on Instagram are 3x Steph’s
Full highest-paid NBA players list: https://t.co/E71Vd5n4vb pic.twitter.com/Ug0X0H6Yop – 9:15 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here!
-Warriors Extend Poole/Wiggins. What now?
-Clarke Extension!
-Any more rookie extensions?
-Is Wembanyama in LeBron’s class as a prospect?
-2023 NBA Draft Bigs Preview.
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/OVofgZt57s pic.twitter.com/2Q9V1Zk2Vn – 7:15 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Hey @EAMaddenNFL when I get a pick why can’t I choose to take the gang to the end zone with me?? 🤷🏾♂️😁 – 9:25 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
NBA ranking: The top preseason scorers (on record).
(LeBron James is only No. 9).
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-pres… – 2:58 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James. bullswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/11/lon… – 10:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chima Moneke discusses his defensive assignment against his childhood idol LeBron James last night in the Kings preseason finale, his first extended minutes in the NBA & his training camp experience with Sacramento.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/fkiqxjEOZe pic.twitter.com/JDjwarXk9r – 4:02 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
What does the most important Laker of them all think about the decision to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench? I asked LeBron James to share his view after the ugly preseason finale against the Kings.
More here, at @TheAthletic
https://t.co/GoLMnvb67q pic.twitter.com/myTXHfmRd4 – 3:57 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
The gap in earnings between the #1 highest-paid basketball player in the world, LeBron James, and #7 Damian Lillard is bigger than the gap between Damian Lillard and me, a NYC rec league participant pic.twitter.com/0S5rsTILYG – 12:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
ICYMI: Alex Caruso talks Chicago pride, Lonzo Ball, LeBron James, All-Defense, and his hometown court dedication in this Bulls Q&A.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:55 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Fantasy Basketball draft with @MasonGinsberg and he’s already drafted LeBron James AND Anthony Davis… – 8:25 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
LeBron James on the Lakers preseason:
“I thought we had some great moments in this preseason. We had some not-so-good moments, but we’re a team that’s going to continue to learn each other every day. We have to stack days, and we have to get better.” – 2:57 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron James tonight acknowledging that Clippers are among the top teams in West and have built up chemistry that Lakers are catching up to pic.twitter.com/FzDCqeS2Vc – 1:06 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said the biggest thing for the Lakers is getting whole.
Westbrook and Schröder need to be evaluated with respective injuries, but Ham will have most of his veteran players for the opener:
LeBron, AD, Beverley, Reaves, Walker, Nunn, JTA, Gabriel, Bryant and Jones – 12:52 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Chima Moneke minutes are one of the best parts of tonight’s game. Especially seeing him guarding LeBron James, one of the athletes he admires. With Moneke in their roster the Kings have a gem. #SacramentoProud – 11:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
20-year vet LeBron James is still out there in the 3rd quarter of this preseason game – 11:34 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Pelinka has to make that Pacers trade man. Give LeBron a fighting chance at least. This looks BAD – 11:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Lakers at the half 65-44. Stats are down but here’s what stood out to me:
– De’Aaron Fox leading the team in scoring, finding his shot early.
– Terence Davis continues to sizzle from 3-point.
– Chima Moneke looked tremendous defensively against LeBron James. – 11:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron and Pat Bev Lakers down 54-29 in Sacramento after 18 minutes
The first two Clippers opponents. – 10:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
LeBron missed badly against KZ Okpala and Domantas Sabonis gets a bucket. 2-0 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters tonight for the preseason finale:
Austin Reaves
Pat Beverley
Max Christie
LeBron James
Damian Jones – 9:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
More than half of the Top 30 sales ever feature LeBron James.
But he’s not at No. 1…
hoopshype.com/lists/most-exp… – 5:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
After his first game in the NBA, LeBron was behind 2,708 people on the NBA scoring ladder.
He’s passed 2,707.
One to go.
apnews.com/article/kobe-b… – 12:33 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Russell Westbrook has started 1,004 consecutive games in the regular season.
The only players with longer active streaks are:
Chris Paul (1,155, every game of his career)
LeBron James (1,033, since 2007) – 11:55 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers just wanted to tether LeBron to AD fully, play them 32-34 minutes together per game, and then just give Russ free reign over the rest of the game without them, I’d be okay with that. – 11:14 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most NBA starts since 2009:
1,004 — Westbrook
Jamal Crawford: Even more respect for “The Shop” not airing his interview… -via Twitter @JCrossover / October 16, 2022
Who were the players you studied the most or maybe just your favorite players? Paolo Banchero: LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood. And then as I got older I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 16, 2022
