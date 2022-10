LeBron James on scoring record: 'It's a huge thing'

James will enter the season, his 20th in the NBA when the Lakers open play at Golden State on Tuesday, with 37,062 points, 1,325 fewer than the record. If he matches his scoring average with the Lakers (27.0 points), he’ll pass Abdul-Jabbar‘s milestone 49 games into the season. “It’s a huge thing, I believe,” James told The Times. “I think it’s one of the most sought-after records in sports. And me personally, I’ve never even like set a goal of doing it. It makes zero sense to me. But it’s something that’s bigger, and bigger than people think.”Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times