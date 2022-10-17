Matisse Thybulle heads to free agency next summer

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A league source confirms that Matisse Thybulle and the #Sixers did not reach a deal for a rookie-scale extension. The guard will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the season. @Chris Haynes was first to report the news. – 6:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle do not reach deal on rookie-scale extension by the deadline and he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 6:03 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):
De’Andre Hunter
Jaxson Hayes
Rui Hachimura
Cameron Johnson
P.J. Washington
Matisse Thybulle
Grant Williams
Darius Bazley
Nassir Little
Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Contract extension for Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Contract extension for #Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Matisse Thybulle working on shooting and coordination at practice today. pic.twitter.com/zA0fr5EZib1:07 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sixers, Matisse Thybulle engaged in extension talks
sportando.basketball/en/sixers-mati…2:39 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
With deadline looming, Philadelphia 76ers and representatives for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle have recently engaged in brief dicussions on a potential rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-matiss…6:42 PM

