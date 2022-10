Matisse Thybulle heads to free agency next summer

With deadline looming, Philadelphia 76ers and representatives for elite defensive guard Matisse Thybulle have recently engaged in brief dicussions on a potential rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell @YahooSports

Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle do not reach deal on rookie-scale extension by the deadline and he will become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season, league sources tell @YahooSports . – 6:03 PM

