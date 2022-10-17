No extension forthcoming for D'Angelo Russell

Main Rumors

Brian Windhorst: I have not heard any discussion about (D’Angelo Russell) getting an extension. Darren Wolfson: Well, I think is representation has reached out to the Wolves, but it doesn’t seem like it’s being reciprocated.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Something both KAT + DLo will need to fight early on is the instinct to do their old, pre-Gobert jobs on D
– KAT instinctually goes into high coverage
– DLo goes into free safety mode
I’m 99% sure this is not how they want to play that w/ Rudy this year
pic.twitter.com/nfmHgR0yIB11:13 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell on tonight’s game:
“It’s a foreign feeling, running into each other. It just looks how it’s supposed to look honestly. We’ll look back on this very first time we played and we’ll laugh at it.” – 12:01 AM

Dane Moore: These are the Wolves players out tonight, per Chris Finch Karl-Anthony Towns Eric Paschall PJ Dozier D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert will play -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 6, 2022
Christopher Hine: Rudy Gobert on playing with D’Angelo Russell during today’s Timberwolves practice: “He can see it all. There’s a few times when I didn’t know that he saw me, and he still saw me. It’s really impressive and it’s really exciting.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / September 27, 2022

