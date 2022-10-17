Nick DePaula: BREAKING: #1 draft pick Paolo Banchero has signed with Jordan Brand. The shoe deal is set to make @Paolo Banchero a future face of the company, as Michael Jordan’s brand continues into its 25th year and beyond. pic.twitter.com/EeDaA0HcfE
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero signs with Jordan Brand
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has signed a shoe endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. – 10:00 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: #1 draft pick Paolo Banchero has signed with Jordan Brand.
The shoe deal is set to make @Paolo Banchero a future face of the company, as Michael Jordan’s brand continues into its 25th year and beyond. pic.twitter.com/EeDaA0HcfE – 10:00 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
While we’re debating whether the #Rockets have too many secondary playmakers in the starting lineup that need the ball in their hands to be effective, imagine if they had drafted Paolo Banchero instead of Jabari Smith Jr. – 9:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A fun visit with Orlando’s Rookie of the Year hopeful Paolo Banchero (@Paolo Banchero) as he looks ahead to Year 1 in the NBA, expounds on his basketball past and future plans and, yes, even talks some @DukeMBB/@FullertonMBB with me: marcstein.substack.com/p/one-on-one-w… – 11:18 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
BetOnline has set over/unders for NBA player stats. Among rookies …
Paolo Banchero: 18.5 points/7.5 rebounds
Keegan Murray: 17.5 points/6.5 rebounds
Jabari Smith: 15.5 points/6.5 rebounds
Jaden Ivey: 15.5 points
Bennedict Mathurin: 14.5 points – 11:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Cavaliers 55, Magic 52.
Paolo Banchero: 11 points (4-7), 4 rebounds and 2 assists.
Cole Anthony: 10 points (6 FTs)
Franz Wagner: 8 points (2-9), 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 8:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Cavs 55, Magic 52
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Cole Anthony – 10 pts
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts
Wendell Carter Jr. – 7 pts, 5 rebs – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero gets called for his second foul less than 2 minutes into the game.
Jamahl Mosley’s keeping him in. – 7:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hey Magic Fans!
The Orlando Magic Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and MORE! 🪄
🔊 https://t.co/Nw7ex1nVqm
@Orlando Magic | @NBA pic.twitter.com/J7l9YB25cJ – 6:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando Magic starters tonight:
Mo Bamba
Wendell Carter Jr.
Paolo Banchero
Franz Wagner
Cole Anthony
Go BIG or go home! – 5:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba tonight versus the Cavaliers. – 5:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Mo Bamba tonight against the @Cavs. – 5:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba. – 5:16 PM
When you woke up on the morning of draft day in June, what team did you think you were going to? Paolo Banchero: By that time I was still a little unsure. I didn’t know if I was going 1, 2 or 3. A week before the draft, I was pretty set that I was going where I was projected to go, which was probably third, and then maybe three days before the draft all the stuff started happening with the odds. The odds went way down and it was in my favor all of a sudden. So then I’m like, “OK, maybe I’m not going 3.” -via marcstein.substack.com / October 16, 2022
Who were the players you studied the most or maybe just your favorite players? Paolo Banchero: LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood. And then as I got older I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 16, 2022
Is playing internationally for Italy still in your plans? Paolo Banchero: There’s a pretty good chance that I’m going to play with the Italian team. I wouldn’t say it’s 100%, but it’s a pretty good chance. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 16, 2022
