Police found James Bouknight unconscious and confiscated firearm

Police reports say Bouknight was found unconscious in a parking deck in Uptown Charlotte around 12:44 a.m. before he was arrested. Police also confiscated a Glock 23 with 40 mm. It isn’t confirmed whether he is charged with possession of a firearm.
Source: WBTV Web Staff @ WBTV.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Hornets and former UConn guard James Bouknight arrested , charged with DWI
Hornets and former UConn guard James Bouknight arrested , charged with DWI
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested for DWI in Charlotte nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/17/hor… – 4:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested on suspected DUI
Hornets’ James Bouknight arrested on suspected DUI
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Charlotte Hornets have released the following statement amid reports of James Bouknight’s arrest:
“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.” – 1:00 PM
The Charlotte Hornets have released the following statement amid reports of James Bouknight’s arrest:
More on this storyline
Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired, authorities said. According to information from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bouknight was booked into jail at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday on the DWI charge. Bouknight’s bond was set at $2,500. -via WBTV.com / October 17, 2022
Charlotte Hornetts PR: The Charlotte Hornets have released the following statement: “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.” -via Twitter @HornetsPR / October 17, 2022
Christian Audi: #Hornets guard James Bouknight has been arrested in Mecklenburg County. Booking doesn’t say what his charges are yet. We have reached out to the team for comment as well as the sheriff’s office Bouknight was supposed to be an appearance at ChickFilA on Woodlawn Rd later today. -via Twitter / October 17, 2022
