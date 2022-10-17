Research: People are super negative about Marcus Smart on Twitter

Marcus Smart received the highest share of negative Tweets. 41.03% of all Tweets directed towards him were deemed negative. LeBron James was Tweeted at the most. He had more than 704k Tweets mentioning him, with the highest number of negative messages (115,764).
Source: Action Network Staff @ Action Network
Source: Action Network Staff @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart couldn’t get the wall bounce to fall. pic.twitter.com/LB32I9c6G9 – 1:09 PM
Marcus Smart couldn’t get the wall bounce to fall. pic.twitter.com/LB32I9c6G9 – 1:09 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart with the rainbow free throw. pic.twitter.com/0pD6xFV9WS – 12:58 PM
Marcus Smart with the rainbow free throw. pic.twitter.com/0pD6xFV9WS – 12:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I talked to Joe Mazzulla, Marcus Smart and his teammates about year 2 of Smart being the point guard.
“If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, don’t try to make it a dog.”
For @BostonSportsBSJ: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/14/nba… – 8:16 PM
I talked to Joe Mazzulla, Marcus Smart and his teammates about year 2 of Smart being the point guard.
“If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, don’t try to make it a dog.”
For @BostonSportsBSJ: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/14/nba… – 8:16 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart said he tweaked his groin when he slipped on the wet floor in the fourth. Thinks he’s OK.
“I feel like I’m all right. But the adrenaline is still going right now. Hopefully in the morning I feel all right.” – 11:11 PM
Marcus Smart said he tweaked his groin when he slipped on the wet floor in the fourth. Thinks he’s OK.
“I feel like I’m all right. But the adrenaline is still going right now. Hopefully in the morning I feel all right.” – 11:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart just hurt his left hip slipping on a wet spot. Playing at a hockey arena has been a disaster so far. – 9:56 PM
Marcus Smart just hurt his left hip slipping on a wet spot. Playing at a hockey arena has been a disaster so far. – 9:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I can’t imagine why Marcus Smart and Al Horford are coming back into this game. – 9:43 PM
I can’t imagine why Marcus Smart and Al Horford are coming back into this game. – 9:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Payton Pritchard replacing Marcus Smart for his first minutes of the night. – 9:28 PM
Payton Pritchard replacing Marcus Smart for his first minutes of the night. – 9:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I appreciate Marcus Smart, but let’s not play around with this. Get him out. – 9:19 PM
I appreciate Marcus Smart, but let’s not play around with this. Get him out. – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart struggled in the first half but he’s made a big impact here keying a 7-0 run – 9:14 PM
Marcus Smart struggled in the first half but he’s made a big impact here keying a 7-0 run – 9:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Khem Birch
Precious Achiuwa
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 6:59 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Khem Birch
Precious Achiuwa
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 6:59 PM
More on this storyline
Per @SIChrisMannix , this #Celtics Sports Illustrated cover photo was only supposed to be Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Jays, however, wanted Marcus Smart included. They got their wish. -via Twitter / October 14, 2022
Jay King: Malcolm Brogdon on Marcus Smart: “He’s the leader and the type of point guard you want for a team like this.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / October 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.