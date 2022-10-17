Rockets, Kevin Porter agree to four-year, $82.5 million extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., has agreed on a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension, his agent Sam Permut of @Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/3EB2ymuwaw
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr., Rockets agree on four-year, $82.5 million contract extension houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:12 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
VERY interesting that only the first season is fully guaranteed in Kevin Porter Jr’s extension.
That’s the carrot to keep him focused on and off the court.
Good work by both sides to find middle ground. – 9:59 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension, sources tell me and @Kelly Iko. Only the first season is fully guaranteed. – 9:58 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., has agreed on a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension, his agent Sam Permut of @Roc Nation Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/3EB2ymuwaw – 9:57 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):
De’Andre Hunter
Jaxson Hayes
Rui Hachimura
Cameron Johnson
P.J. Washington
Matisse Thybulle
Grant Williams
Darius Bazley
Nassir Little
Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI over the weekend: Rockets’ mission statement for 2022-23 season: Play hard, deliver a punch in the mouth and grow, with insight from Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Stephen Silas and Raphael Stone houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:26 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets three-point shooters in the preseason:
Jabari Smith Jr. – 62.5%
Kevin Porter Jr. – 52.6%
Eric Gordon – 50.0%
Tari Eason – 45.5%
KJ Martin – 43.8%
Jalen Green – 43.3%
Even Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate were a combined 3-3 3P. pic.twitter.com/onsv901hWg – 1:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jordan Poole is the 7th player to get a rookie-scale extension this offseason and the 6th to get more than $100 million. Keldon Johnson’s 4-years, $74 million is the smallest. Kevin Porter Jr is the only Rocket eligible, and it’s hard to think he’d take less. Deadline is Monday – 1:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Rockets insider: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green find their rhythm in backcourt partnership houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:04 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets insider: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green find their rhythm ift.tt/Clvw9BO – 12:18 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun has passed up 3 wide open looks in this first half off of Kevin Porter drive and kicks. I’m sure Porter’s pissed lol – 8:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
It’s fascinating to see how diametrically opposed the Rockets view of Kevin Porter Jr is to the rest of the league – 12:18 PM
Salman Ali: Kevin Porter on his contract situation: “I stopped worrying about that last year… I have a team that represents me and they handle that part. For me, I just come in and try to be the best player I can be. It’s hasn’t been weighing on me.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / September 26, 2022
Kelly Iko: Kevin Porter Jr. on his contractual situation — I said it last year, I stopped worrying about that. I still have the mindset, I have a team that represents me and they handle that part. -via Twitter @KellyIko / September 26, 2022
Adam Spolane: Rafael Stone won’t comment on Kevin Porter Jr’s possible extension. He says Porter has been their most consistent guy when it comes to being in the gym everyday -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / September 26, 2022
