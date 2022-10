Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: 'He's earned every penny'

This is on a per-season basis, in place for each of the four years. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the first round of the playoffs. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the second round of the playoffs. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the conference finals. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the NBA Finals. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors win at least 52 regular-season games. The NBA has deemed all five of those as likely incentives, meaning they will initially be counted against the salary cap in Poole’s projected number but won’t count against the actual tax bill unless he meets the required incentive . -via The Athletic / October 16, 2022