Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole: 'He's earned every penny'

Steve Kerr on next steps for Jordan Poole’s game after extension. “He’s earned every penny, but I reminded him that last year in the playoffs he played 17 or 18 minutes a game. I wanna play him 30, 32 minutes, but that can only happen if he continues his progression [on D].”
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole finally speaks, and he had plenty reason to smile while doing so
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“It was amazing. It was truly, truly special,” Poole said. “I couldn’t stop smiling, I really tried to stop smiling but I couldn’t.”
Poole’s remarkable ascension from potential bust to cornerstone of the future led him to this moment mercurynews.com/2022/10/16/jor… – 7:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole’s new contract has $17 million in incentives. That includes $1 mil per season for MVP and DPOY. So it’s four years, $123 million guaranteed and isn’t likely to stretch much further for a Warriors team counting every dollar.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Game Theory Sunday night pod with @TheBoxAndOne_ will be live in like 20 minutes.
Wiggins/Poole/Clarke Extensions
Then, 2023 NBA Draft Preview of Bigs.
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Steve Kerr on next steps for Jordan Poole’s game after extension.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr said he would never have guessed that the rookie Jordan Poole he had in 2019 would be in this situation, signing a big extension.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Here’s Jordan Poole to @Marcus Thompson on what it was like signing his extension.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Poole said that despite everything that has been going with him the last two weeks, his main focus has been on getting his contract done.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Here’s Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s response to Poole, Wiggins extensions.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Dubs make Jordan Poole’s extension official.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
This is on a per-season basis, in place for each of the four years. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the first round of the playoffs. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the second round of the playoffs. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the conference finals. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors reach the NBA Finals. Poole will make an extra $250,000 if he plays at least 65 regular-season games and the Warriors win at least 52 regular-season games. The NBA has deemed all five of those as likely incentives, meaning they will initially be counted against the salary cap in Poole’s projected number but won’t count against the actual tax bill unless he meets the required incentive. -via The Athletic / October 16, 2022
Poole is guaranteed at least $123 million over the course of the deal. It can stretch its way to $140 million, but the odds of Poole obtaining every dollar of that extra $17 million are near impossible, given the incentive structure in place. -via The Athletic / October 16, 2022
The other four incentives are considered unlikely and don’t count against the initial salary-cap number. Here they are on a per-season basis, also in place for each of the four years. Poole will make an extra $1 million if he wins MVP. Poole will make an extra $1 million if he wins Defensive Player of the Year. Poole will make an extra $500,000 if he makes any of the three All-NBA teams. Poole will make an extra $500,000 if he makes any of the three All-Defensive teams. -via The Athletic / October 16, 2022
