Thunder sign Isaiah Joe to three-year, $6 million contract

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Isaiah Joe to a three-year, $6 million deal, which is fully guaranteed Year 1, non-guaranteed Year 2, and includes a team option Year 3, @HoopsHype has learned.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Joe shot 64 percent at the rim last year, which would be in the 75th percentile, on just 11 attempts. His short mid-range was in the 95th percentile (57 percent shooting) on just seven attempt. He flashes real NBA tools but just never had the sample size on the 76ers. – 2:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Isaiah Joe: “Excited. He’s a really nice guy. I never met him until yesterday. He’s a guy our scouts and people have liked for some time. He obviously has an elite skill and he’s also on the timeline of the team.” – 2:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe on being NBA teammates with his former high school teammate Jaylin Williams: “It’s crazy. It’s a small world, isn’t it?”
Also said J-Will didn’t pick up his phone when he called him 💀
It also sounds like he’s got the JDub & JWill nicknames down pic.twitter.com/KIDkH8yu1P – 1:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe on how much Vince Rozman factored into him signing with the Thunder: “He’s the man… I want to give him a lot of credit because he definitely put in a lot of great words for me.” pic.twitter.com/bzAQeDlweS – 1:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe on reuniting with high school teammate Jaylin Williams pic.twitter.com/kFSKCXCo5f – 1:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe on signing with the Thunder pic.twitter.com/nSmoIgk1D6 – 1:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rivers on recently waived #Sixers guard Isaiah Joe getting a deal with the #OKCThunder: “I talked to him yesterday, and very happy. He’s got a shot, and a shot to play. So I want him to do well. He’s a great kid.” – 7:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder make the Isaiah Joe signing official: pic.twitter.com/9kSP0YoxQ0 – 5:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder make the signing of Isaiah Joe official. pic.twitter.com/oACj3OWNKE – 5:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely ready to play the season opener. Chet Holmgren out of the boot and drilling one legged jumpers. Isaiah Joe officially signed for the last roster spot. Good Thunder news day. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / October 16, 2022
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers said he talked to Isaiah Joe yesterday after finding out he signed with the #Thunder “Very happy.. he’s a got a shot. Got a shot to play. I want him to do well. He’s a great kid,” said Rivers #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / October 16, 2022
Shams Charania: Thunder plan to waive G/F David Nwaba among others to create roster space to sign Isaiah Joe, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 15, 2022
