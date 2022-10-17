Thunder waive Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba

Rylan Stiles: The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. They were originally acquired on Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. Per team PR
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder says it has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. – 4:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. They were originally acquired on Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. Per team PR – 4:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder has waived Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba.
Hope they land somewhere, but I personally much prefer the move of signing Isaiah Joe.
The roster is set. – 4:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Trey Burke and forwards Marquese Chriss and David Nwaba. They were originally acquired on Sept. 30 from the Houston Rockets. – 4:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA teams to keep an eye on today:
DET: Must cut 1 player (likely K. Walker)
HOU: Must cut/convert 2 players (D. Favors cut, D. Days convert?)
OKC: Must cut 3 players (likely T. Burke, M. Chriss, D. Nwaba)
SAS: Must cut 1 player (K. Bate-Diop, R. Langford, J. Wieskamp?) – 9:42 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four NBA teams still have one or two moves to make to get into regular season roster compliance:
Pistons: +1 (likely a K. Walker waiver)
Rockets: +1 (convert D. Days to Two-Way?)
Thunder: +2 (likely waiving T. Burke & M. Chriss)
Spurs: +1 (waiving K. Bates-Diop or R. Langford?) – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m curious to see who the Thunder waive to bring in Isaiah Joe. My guess is David Nwaba, but we’ll see.
It’s a good landing spot for Joe. That roster needs some shooting and there are minutes available for him. Good chance for Joe to prove himself. – 6:22 PM

More on this storyline

Keith Smith: HOU-OKC trade is done, here’s the structure. OKC broke it into 5 parts: 1: Harkless for Brown/Nwaba via 175%+100K salary match 2: Maledon for Burke via 175%+100K salary match 3: Chriss into Minimum Exception 4: Favors for nothing = $10.2M TPE 5: Jerome for nothing = $4.2M TPE -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 30, 2022

