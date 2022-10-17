TNT, Charles Barkley agree to 10-year deal worth well over $100 million

Charles Barkley has agreed to a 10-year deal with TNT that is expected to be worth well north of nine figures, The Post has learned. Barkley currently has three years left on a contract that pays him $10 million per season. His current contract coincides with TNT’s agreement with the NBA deal expiring after the 2024-25 season. If Turner were not to keep the NBA, Barkley could potentially own rights to go work for another network or a digital platform, if Amazon or Apple or others are involved.
Source: Andrew Marchand @ New York Post
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
On Rookie Scale Extension Deadline Day, @NBAonTNT adds four megadeals to the news cycle by announcing “long-term contract extensions” with Inside The NBA’s Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnZ8Y pic.twitter.com/gRvMsOabgA – 1:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
All the members of Inside the NBA — Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — signed contract extensions to stay on the show but it’s funny to me that Shaq took the time to take another lighthearted dig at Barkley in the press release pic.twitter.com/6AIh1QPLRq – 1:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have all agreed to contract extensions to keep TNT’s “Inside the NBA” studio team together. – 1:04 PM
The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he fulfills the entire contract, but it will be well in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million. Barkley could decide to retire from TV before the deal ends. Barkley, 59, has repeatedly spoken about retiring at 60, but TNT has made a huge commitment to him and his partners. While Shaquille O’Neal already has a long-term agreement, TNT has also re-signed host Ernie Johnson and analyst Kenny Smith to new deals. Turner was expected to announce all the deals on Monday. -via New York Post / October 17, 2022
Charles Barkley is nearing a new deal with WarnerMedia after flirting with LIV Golf. WarnerBrothers Discovery chief content officer of U.S. networks Kathleen Finch spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Sir Charles’ contract talks, and expressed that the likely new deal will encompass more than NBA coverage. -via New York Post / October 13, 2022
