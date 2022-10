Woj: Draymond Green likely to exercise his contract option

Green, however, is unlikely to decline his $27.5 million option. “For Draymond Green with that $27.5 million option next season, he almost assuredly is going to exercise that,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I’m not sure that money, on a long-term deal, is going to be available on the marketplace . “Two years left on his deal. There can be a room for an extension at the end of those two years, or a new deal that probably is south of that $27.5 million. Perhaps isn’t a raise off that. But if the Warriors are winning and Draymond is still a highly productive player and wants to be there, I don’t think it means that his days are necessarily numbered in Golden State.”Source: RealGM